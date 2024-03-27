Beyoncé's 16 Carriages was conceived long before Renaissance's debut album | Entertainment

Beyoncé's country song “16 Carriages” was made ahead of the 2022 album “Act I: Renaissance.”
The 42-year-old superstar changed the game for his upcoming country album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” with the first two singles, “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages,” dividing opinions.
The record is a celebration of the Houston native's Southern roots, and the song from the second installment of Beyoncé's trilogy project was conceived amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, before the debut album's release.
Appearing on the YouTube series 'Acknowledged', producer Atia INK Boggs said: So a lot of people don't know, we actually had this first.
So imagine having this classic, timeless music first and having to wait, and then she came up with Act I.
“So we came out of isolation, came back into the world without a party to finally express ourselves.”
Of his decision to go country, Boggs added: And it's like, baby, we don't just do one thing, we do everything, and we do it well. This is what she lets you know. These are its southern roots; those are his Texas roots.
Regarding the criticism she's faced, the songwriter – who has also worked with Chris Brown and Justin Bieber – added: Representation matters, sound matters. That sound is black music, that’s what we started.
'16 Carriages was one of my favorite songs I've ever written and produced in my entire life. Because it's so personal. I like to see it from this personal perspective.
Despite the naysayers, the country world largely welcomed the project, with Beyoncé getting the seal of approval from the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.
She shared on social media: “I'm a huge fan of Beyoncé and I'm very excited that she made a country album.
“So congratulations on your number one Billboard Hot Country single. I can't wait to hear the full album!”
The “Crazy in Love” singer became the first black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold 'Em” after debuting at No. 1 on the US chart, and “16 Carriages” also accumulated impressive streams. .
Dolly, 78, also let it slip that Beyonc might have covered “Jolene” for the album.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/beyonces-16-carriages-was-conceived-long-before-first-renaissance-album/article_15264b86-6264-5584-8554-e08f40d2b6cb.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related