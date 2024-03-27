Colbert expresses regret for jokes about Kate Middleton affair





Stephen Colbert resumes his Kate Middleton jokes, with the rest of America. Monday evening on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host took the time to address his comical remarks about the princess's mysterious disappearance from public life, acknowledging that the jokes upset some people. It comes after the Princess of Wales revealed to the public that she was being treated for cancer. Two weeks ago, we made a few jokes about this mystery and all the fru-frah that ensued from it, he said Monday. And when I made those jokes, it upset some people even before his diagnosis was revealed. I can understand that. I mean, a lot of my jokes have upset people in the past and I'm sure some of my jokes will upset people in the future, but there is one standard that I try to live up to and that is that I don't take someone else's tragedy lightly. . The jokes in question came from a show two weeks ago, when Colbert presented a royal conspiracy theory. The kingdom has been shocked by the apparent disappearance of Kate Middleton. But now internet sleuths are speculating that Kate's absence could be linked to the fact that her husband, the future King of England William, is having an affair. Oh no, my heart goes out to poor Kate. Now let's get to the hot gossip. I'm ready to spill the tea, literally! he said, as an attendant literally brought him a cup of tea. So I think we all know who the other alleged woman is, say it with me, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, he said before launching into a rehash of the rumors surrounding Prince William and the Marchioness dating back to 2019 and joking that Prince William was making fun of the cheating rumors. The Marchioness Rose Hanbury sent the Last show a legal notice after broadcast. Now that the Princess of Wales has revealed her diagnosis as the reason for her public disappearance, Colbert expressed regret for the jokes on Monday. We do a lot of shows and I tell a lot of jokes, he said, especially that everyone talks about. And for six weeks or two months, everyone has been talking about the mystery of Kate Milddleton's disappearance from public life. But that's no excuse, he said. Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis is distressing for the patient and their family, he continued. And while I'm sure they don't need it from me, me and everyone else here at Last show I would like to extend our best wishes to him and sincerely hope that his recovery is quick and complete.

