Mega-fun: 5,000 eggs ready for the Saturday hunt | News, Sports, Jobs

IRON MOUNTAIN – It’s an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday.

The community is invited to the Maxx Entertainment Center, 2022 Aragon Street in Iron Mountain, for its second egg hunt.

More than 5,000 eggs will be filled with goodies for kids to find, said event coordinator Kerrie Freeman.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., with egg drop-off times as follows: 10:30 a.m., ages 3 and under; 11 a.m., 4-5 years old; 11:30 a.m., 6-7 years old; noon, 8 to 9 years old; and 12:30 a.m., ages 10 and up.

Parents are asked to arrive on site as close as possible to the start time.

“There will be over 1,000 eggs up for grabs in each division. » Freeman said, adding that many will also include tickets to redeem for prizes.

They will receive two grand prizes – one boy and one girl – for each age group, donated by the Kingsford Salvation Army.

Additionally, each age group will receive numerous other prizes, including approximately 100 stuffed animals donated by The Maxx.

Children will be able to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

The free festivities will include a variety of games including bunny hop races, pin the bunny's tail and cornhole. Young people will also be able to enjoy Easter craft activities. Concessions will also be available.

Freeman decided last year that she wanted to open it “Family Easter egg hunt” at the height of the community.

“I wanted to restart the event after the annual Marion Park event shut down a few years ago,” she says. “All the kids looked forward to this every year.”

Freeman said she started hosting an annual Easter egg hunt for her daughter when Macey was one. “It was 12 years ago” she says. “I would hide 50 eggs for her and my nieces and nephews.”

Each year, Freeman added more eggs, and eventually his garden grew by 1,000 eggs, inviting more family and friends.

“I always included a golden egg filled with a cash prize inside,” she says.

Thanks to donations from the community last year, she was able to fill 3,500 eggs.

“The original plan was to hold the event at Crystal Lake Park, but three days prior we had snow so we couldn't hold it outside. » Freeman said.

She noted several licensed plow companies had offered their services to clear the area, but she was concerned it could damage the land.

Dave Fraser, owner of Maxx Entertainment Center in Iron Mountain, contacted Freeman about his facility after seeing his Facebook post about his dilemma of having to cancel due to the weather.

“So after last year, he and I decided we would have it at the Maxx every year, because of the amount of space it has inside and out,” she says. “What a brilliant idea he had.”

They learned a lot from last year's festivities and have several improvements planned, Freeman said.

She expressed her gratitude to all the individuals, organizations and businesses who donated money or offered eggs, candy and prizes.

“Honestly, I am at a loss for words and overwhelmed by such kindness. » Freeman said. “The community came together to put on this event.”

She said her goal is to be comparable to Marion Park's Egg Hunt and thinks they are close. However, Freeman has no plans to give big gifts, like bikes.

“There are too many kids who leave with hurt feelings – they just don't want to see anyone sad. » she says.

She plans to continue the tradition next year. “I also want to do this for my four grandchildren so they have something to look forward to. » she says.

They hope the weather will be favorable Saturday to allow outdoor hunting.

“It’s going to be amazing, I can’t wait.” Freeman said. “It makes me happy to see the children smile.

Other Easter egg hunts this weekend include:

BEECHER, Wisconsin.

The Northwoods Recreation and Community Sports Center will host its first special Easter egg hunt on Saturday. The hunt begins at 1 p.m., with more than 2,500 eggs to find.

They will divide the children into age groups, from infants to high school students.

“Everyone will be included” said Amanda Cox, director of the nonprofit.

In addition to candy, prizes will be awarded in each age group once the egg hunt is over. Children will be able to check their eggs to win prizes.

Everyone is also welcome to tour the facility and see what NSRCC will have to offer the community in the near future, she said.

There is no cost to participate.

The nonprofit is currently seeking items or monetary donations for candy and prizes. Anyone interested can contact the depot at NSRCC during store hours or call Cox at 920-393-7944.

Cox expressed how grateful they are for all the donations they received to make this event possible.

The NSRCC facility is located at N1711 US 141 in Beecher.

CRIVITZ, Wisconsin.

Children ages 9 and under are invited to the Crivitz Business Association's annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The hunt will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Crivitz Community Veterans Park and Littleland Playground.

More than 3,000 eggs will be filled with candy, treats, toys, prizes, coupons and more. Tickets will also be placed in multiple eggs to be exchanged for a larger prize.

Children can meet and have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.