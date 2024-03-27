Today in History: March 27, The Godfather wins best film, Brando declines best actor

Today in History It is Wednesday, March 27, the 87th day of the year 2024. There are 279 days left in…

Today in History

Today is Wednesday March 27, the 87th day of the year 2024. There are 279 days left in the year.

Highlight in today's history:

On March 27, 1973, The Godfather won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Picture, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for Best Actor and, in what would become one of the most famous moments of the Academy Awards, sent in his place. actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who has spoken out about the representation of Native Americans in Hollywood. (In 2022, months before his death, the Academy would apologize for the abuse Littlefeather suffered at the time.)

To this date :

In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted what is now Florida.

In 1625, Charles I acceded to the throne of England on the death of James I.

In 1794, Congress approved legislation to provide a naval armament of six armed ships.

In 1912, first lady Helen Herron Taft and the wife of the Japanese ambassador to the United States, Viscountess Chinda, planted the first two of 3,000 cherry trees gifted to the United States by the mayor of Tokyo.

In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.

In 1964, Alaska was hit by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake (the strongest ever recorded in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed the lives of approximately 130 people.

In 1968, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (gah-GAH-rihn), the first man to orbit the Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 plane crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34 years old.

In 1975, construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline began and was completed two years later.

In 1977, in aviation's worst air disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on the runway. 'an airport on the Canary Island of Tenerife (ten-uh-REEF).

In 1980, 123 workers died when a floating oil rig in the North Sea, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.

In 2012, award-winning poet Adrienne Rich died in Santa Cruz, California at age 82, while art critic Hilton Kramer died in Harpswell, Maine at age 83.

In 2018, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, in an essay published on the New York Times website, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for meaningful gun control legislation fire.

In 2019, Facebook announced that it was expanding its ban on hate speech to prohibit the promotion and support of white nationalism and white separatism.

In 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars and won the Best Actor award minutes later. (Smith was later kicked out of the film academy and banned from the Oscars for 10 years.)

Today's birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 89 years old. Actor Jerry Lacy is 88 years old. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 84 years old. Actor Michael York is 82 years old. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 74 years old. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 65 years old. Jazz musician Dave Koz (kahz) is 61 years old. Director Quentin Tarantino is 61 years old. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 60 years old. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 59 years old. Actor Talisa Soto is 57 years old. Actor Ben Koldyke is 56 years old. Actor Pauley Perrette is 55 years old. Singer Mariah Carey is 54 years old. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 54 years old. Actress Elizabeth Mitchell is 54 years old. Actor Nathan Fillion is 53 years old. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 49 years old. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 48 years old. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 40 years old. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 37 years old. Actress Brenda Song is 36 years old. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 34 years old. Actor Taylor Atelian is 29 years old. R&B actress/singer Halle Bailey is 24 years old. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (TV: Hollands I've Got Talent) is 20.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.