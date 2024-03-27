The Titanic door prop that saved Rose (Sorry, Jack) sells for $718,750





In just over five minutes, the price skyrocketed with a winning in-person bid of $575,000. With a fee to the auction house known as a bidder's premium, the final price was $718,750. The winning bidder, who attended the auction in person, wishes to remain anonymous, a Heritage spokesperson said. The prop had been in storage for nearly two decades and had previously been on display at Planet Hollywood in Orlando, Florida. The prop was one of several Titanic items up for auction; others included the helm of the ship And disguises worn by DiCaprio and Winslet. All but a few were sold and some are still availableincluding high school yearbooks featuring Steven Seagal, Sharon Stone and Michelle Pfeiffer, and a red thong from The Full Monty. In February, Robert Earl, president and co-founder of Planet Hollywood, said in a statement that the sale was an extremely exciting pivotal moment for the resort and casino group. The items were a selection of memorabilia from Planet Hollywood's vaults, he said. When the first Planet Hollywood opened in New York in 1991, it was a star affair, with appearances from Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, who were among the restaurant's backers. Planet Hollywood would open more than 100 locations around the world. But the shine quickly faded, and the company filed for bankruptcy twice after opening a marquee location in Las Vegas in 1998. Earl lost $1 billion along the way. Earl and Planet Hollywood did not respond to a request for comment. In an interview with Heritage Auctions ahead of the event, Earl said Planet Hollywood was meant to be an extension of the red carpet experience for you where you were. Unless you're in Los Angeles or possibly New York, you've never touched anything other than seeing your idols on screen, he said. You had no involvement in the film's extensions or their lives and we allowed ourselves that.

