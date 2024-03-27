'American Idol' Judges Talk Hollywood's 'Emotional' Week and Are Tougher on Contestants (Exclusive)

Hollywood Week is here in season 22 of American idol — and the judges couldn't be more excited!

“We are reluctant to continue to say that the situation is improving every year, because it seems that [a cliché] and we're just trying to falsely inflate the show. But I mean, we're not. There are many great talents to choose from,” Luke Bryan delirium.

The country singer and his fellow judges Katy Perry And Lionel Richieas well as the host Ryan Seacrestspoke with ET's Denny Directo ahead of the Hollywood shows, and Perry admitted that she thought the high-quality talent pool this year was because the judges were harder on the contestants than on seasons previous ones.

“We were hard on the road,” she recalls. “Our show producers said we were tougher than ever…and that means the show is better than it's ever been.”

“It’s the natural standard that we have,” Perry added of the pressure placed on competitors. “It's only a few months between the end of the show and the reboot… So we really have a new memory in our heads of what the Top 10 looks like. So maybe keeping that at the 'mind, we say to ourselves: “[They] we need to be in the Top 10 because we know what that feels like.

The judges even admit that they get tougher as the auditions progress — so extra apologies to Nashville, which was their last stop on the audition tour.

“It gets tricky, because at that point some kids that we would roll a die on early, [we won’t towards the end]”, shared Bryan. “We don't want to send them here, put them through all this, knowing that they are really [on the edge]”.

“Talent meets preparation and luck – those are the three things,” Perry agreed. “Early on, some of these candidates were lucky because we were like, 'Oh, we let this person in, but maybe we wouldn't have.' [later]”.

This season also marked the return of the “platinum ticket”, which allowed a singer to advance to the second week in Hollywood, as well as choose their duet partner.

“We got three platinum ticket holders,” Bryan explained. “I think historically our platinum ticket holders haven't gone the distance, but I feel like this year we have a very good chance of one of them reaching a very high level. , very high.”

And the judges also said there's a lot more talent beyond these three who could compete to become the next American Idol.

“I feel like last year we had two in mind all the time, but this year I actually think there’s like 10,” Perry marveled.

“There’s a lot,” Richie admitted. “We’re not exaggerating.”

That makes the goodbyes all the more difficult, though, and the judges admit that Hollywood Week has some heartbreaking moments this season.

“It’s getting really emotional for us,” Richie admitted. “We get to Hollywood, we realize, 'Oh my God, this one, this one, this one are out of their league… But as it gets more involved, we now find ourselves more and more emotional, trying to figure out how do we let them go?”

Ultimately, the show gives judges a chance to boost the careers of singers who want to follow in their footsteps — which is the rewarding side of the reality competition.

“We have a kid from Ocala, Florida…He's so new and so young and just a good ol' boy,” Bryan mused. “Every time I see a kid like that, it really makes me think about how I would have auditioned when I was 18 or 19.”

American idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

