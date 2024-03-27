Stripper Bill of Rights Bill Passes in Washington State





Listen to this article Listen to this article OLYMPIA, Washington. Washington state legislation, known as the Strippers' Bill of Rights, which advocates say includes the nation's most comprehensive statewide protections, was signed into law Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure, which creates safer working conditions for people working in the adult entertainment industry and allows clubs to sell alcohol. Strippers are workers, and they should have the same rights and protections as any other workforce, Sen. Rebecca Saldaa of Seattle, the bill's sponsor, said in a news release. If they are employed in a legal establishment in Washington, they deserve the safeguards to which every worker is entitled, including protection from exploitation, trafficking and abuse. The new law requires training for facility employees to prevent sexual harassment, identify and report human trafficking, deescalate conflicts, and provide first aid. It also requires on-site security guards, keypad codes on dressing rooms and panic buttons in areas where performers can be alone with patrons. Most dancers in the state are independent contractors who are paid by clients and then must pay club fees each shift, Zack-Wu said. The new law limits the fees owners can charge, capping them at $150 or 30 percent of the amount dancers earn during their shift, whichever is less. It also prohibits late fees and other fees related to unpaid balances. The state Department of Labor and Industry will draft new rules and guidelines to make the changes to workplace safety standards included in the law by early next year. The new law also allows adult entertainment businesses to obtain alcohol licenses. The law links alcohol licenses to compliance with new safety rules. Strippers Are Workers, a dancer-led organization in the state since 2018, has advocated for the regulation and sale of alcohol. The organization's efforts began in response to wide regulatory gaps for people performing at the 11 adult entertainment clubs across the state, according to Madison Zack-Wu, the group's campaign director. But some also feared that adding protections without increasing revenue from alcohol sales could lead some clubs to close. We don't want clubs to close now or in the future, because that would put everyone out of work and then put them in even riskier or more dire situations, she said previously. State Liquor and Cannabis Board spokesman Brian Smith told the News Tribune in Tacoma that it could take more than a year to set up the liquor license process for clubs. Only one other state has added worker protections for adult performers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In 2019, Illinois began requiring adult entertainment establishments, as well as other businesses, to have a written sexual harassment policy. Other efforts have also been made, including at a bar in Los Angeles and a strip club in Portland, Oregon, where dancers voted to unionize. And the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that dancers at a Las Vegas club are employees and entitled to minimum wage and other protections. It is crucial that we combat the stigma surrounding adult entertainment and recognize the humanity of those involved in the industry, Saldaa said.



