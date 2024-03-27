2024 Hollywood Diversity Report Shows Success and Rise in Multiracial Films

Researchers found in part one of UCLA's 2024 Hollywood Diversity Report that while racial diversity in films improved on and off screen this year, the number of female directors has stagnated.

The first part of Annual Report examines both in front of and behind the camera theatrical film releases, as well as how that diversity relates to box office revenue, said Michael Tran, the report's lead graduate student researcher and a doctoral student in sociology. The report has been published annually since 2014 and analyzes diversity in categories such as gender, race, ethnicity and – starting in 2023 – disability status.

This year's report shows an increase in the number of people of color starring in and directing films, with 29.2% of lead actors in 2023 being Black, Indigenous or other people of color – an increase of about 8 % from the previous year, according to the report co-authored Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt. However, there has been no improvement in the proportion of female directors since last year, with female directors outnumbering their male counterparts three to one, he said.

Although this year's report indicates that there have been improvements in on-screen diversity, there is still enough work to be done to ensure that representation in Hollywood reflects the demographics of the United States as a whole, Tran said.

“Even after 10 years of publishing these reports, basically for many of the job areas that we look at, it would still take doubling the number of people of color in most of these roles to achieve proportional representation in government .rest of the country,” he said.

The report played a crucial role in showing industry executives the financial value of diversity, Hunt said. He added that films and TV shows that reflect the diversity of the population as a whole consistently tend to be associated with better box office results. This year, the report concluded that films in which 31 to 40 percent of the cast were people of color were the most successful.

Annie Myers, director of talent and operations at UCLA's Center for Scholars and Storytellers, said it's important to demonstrate that impact to convince Hollywood studios to promote better representation. The report also found that people of color dominated opening weekend ticket sales for 14 of this year's top 20 films.

“People want to identify with the characters, understand their experiences and see themselves reflected in those experiences,” Hunt said. “Films that are highly diverse in terms of multicultural casting tend to do very well on average, again for the same reason.”

One thing that could have been behind the upward trend in on-screen diversity this year is that many of the released films were ordered in 2020, shortly after the murder of George Floyd, after which many Many major studios have committed to creating more inclusive films, Hunt said. He added that his team was monitoring the continuation of the improving trend against a backdrop of conservative reaction against diversity measures, which include recent bans on diversity, equity and inclusion education in Florida.

Myers said the increased representation of people of color in leading roles was evident at this year's Oscars, with Lily Gladstone being the first indigenous woman from the United States to be nominated for the best actress Oscar.

This year's report also showed that various films performed better globally than in the past, combating the notion that overseas audiences want to see mainstream films with predominantly white actors from Hollywood, Tran said.

“There’s an old myth that diversity doesn’t travel,” Tran said. “This is absolutely not true, based on our data.”

In addition to race and gender, this year was the second time the report recorded data on disability status, making the lack of available data difficult, Hunt said. However, he said the report supported the conclusion that people with disabilities are significantly underrepresented in the film industry, with only 7.1% of actors having a known disability, compared to 26% of the population as a whole.

In anticipation of next year's report, researchers are studying the impact of major Hollywood events, including recent writers' and actors' strikes, on diversity, Tran said.

“The cost of labor is higher. Fewer people are coming to movie theaters. What kind of films will they greenlight in this uncertain environment? he said. “Some might think that films aimed at a diverse audience are not a priority. We make the argument, based on the data we find, that this is absolutely vital for the survival and prosperity of the industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in the use of streaming services for watching movies, which will be examined in a separate new diversity report released later this year, Hunt said.

The Hollywood Diversity Report also publishes a separate section on the status of diversity in television.

Myers said she hopes industry executives take note of the success of various films when ordering future films.

“There is a reliable audience and people in the BIPOC community, in particular, who want to see things in theaters,” she said. “Leaders must honor this audience with better stories that reflect their life experiences. »