Dallas megachurch pastor TD Jakes named in lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs | Entertainment





DALLAS TD Jakes, pastor of The Potters House in South Dallas, was named in a recent lawsuit against music producer Sean Diddy Combs. Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation, according to reports. Over the past year, Combs has been the subject of several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. In February 2024, Rodney Lil producer Rod Jones filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York accusing Combs and several of his associates of participating in a sex trafficking enterprise. The lawsuit says Jones has compelling evidence from Mr. Combs detailing how he planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop TD Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura's trial. Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, filed a lawsuit in November 2023, claiming Combs subjected her to a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking. Three other women subsequently filed sexual assault charges against Combs last year. When contacted by the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, a representative for TD Jakes initially declined to comment on the lawsuit in which Jakes is named. Jakes is one of several celebrities named in the Jones lawsuit, including Prince Harry, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and rapper Yung Miami. In December 2023, Jakes was accused of attending sex parties hosted by Combs in unverified reports on social media. Jakes appeared to respond to the reports during a Christmas Eve service at The Potters House. The worst that could happen, if everything were true, I would only have to sincerely repent, with all my heart. There is enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don't care what it is, blood would fix it, Jakes said. But I don't have to repent of that. When reached for comment, Jordan Hora, communications director for The Potters House and TD Jakes Ministries, told The Christian Post that recent claims circulating on some social media about Bishop TD Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless. In November 2022, Jakes attended Combs' 53rd birthday party, a rep for Jakes confirmed to The Christian Post, and the video of him at the party was criticized on social media. Derrick Williams, executive vice president of entertainment at TD Jakes Enterprises, told The Christian Post in December 2023 that he attended Combs' birthday party with Jakes. We both greeted the family, Bishop Jakes recorded a brief anniversary celebration video and immediately left for our other scheduled meetings. Any accusations to the contrary are completely unfounded, unverified and false. In 2021, Jakes partnered with Revolt Media, a cable television network co-founded by Combs, for an ongoing sermon series titled Kingdom Culture with TD Jakes. Combs resigned as president of Revolt Media in November 2023 and reportedly sold his stake in the company this week. Jakes founded The Potters House in 1996 and had 30,000 members as of 2021. He also leads global humanitarian efforts through the Church. 2024 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/dallas-megachurch-pastor-t-d-jakes-named-in-lawsuit-against-sean-diddy-combs/article_2fccef2a-cc22-5db8-b5fb-05c2f558f187.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos