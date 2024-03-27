Dallas megachurch pastor TD Jakes named in lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs | Entertainment

DALLAS TD Jakes, pastor of The Potters House in South Dallas, was named in a recent lawsuit against music producer Sean Diddy Combs.
Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents Monday as part of a sex trafficking investigation, according to reports. Over the past year, Combs has been the subject of several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.
In February 2024, Rodney Lil producer Rod Jones filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York accusing Combs and several of his associates of participating in a sex trafficking enterprise.
The lawsuit says Jones has compelling evidence from Mr. Combs detailing how he planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop TD Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura's trial.
Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, filed a lawsuit in November 2023, claiming Combs subjected her to a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking. Three other women subsequently filed sexual assault charges against Combs last year.
When contacted by the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, a representative for TD Jakes initially declined to comment on the lawsuit in which Jakes is named.
Jakes is one of several celebrities named in the Jones lawsuit, including Prince Harry, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and rapper Yung Miami.
In December 2023, Jakes was accused of attending sex parties hosted by Combs in unverified reports on social media. Jakes appeared to respond to the reports during a Christmas Eve service at The Potters House.
The worst that could happen, if everything were true, I would only have to sincerely repent, with all my heart. There is enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don't care what it is, blood would fix it, Jakes said. But I don't have to repent of that.
When reached for comment, Jordan Hora, communications director for The Potters House and TD Jakes Ministries, told The Christian Post that recent claims circulating on some social media about Bishop TD Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless.
In November 2022, Jakes attended Combs' 53rd birthday party, a rep for Jakes confirmed to The Christian Post, and the video of him at the party was criticized on social media.
Derrick Williams, executive vice president of entertainment at TD Jakes Enterprises, told The Christian Post in December 2023 that he attended Combs' birthday party with Jakes. We both greeted the family, Bishop Jakes recorded a brief anniversary celebration video and immediately left for our other scheduled meetings. Any accusations to the contrary are completely unfounded, unverified and false.
In 2021, Jakes partnered with Revolt Media, a cable television network co-founded by Combs, for an ongoing sermon series titled Kingdom Culture with TD Jakes. Combs resigned as president of Revolt Media in November 2023 and reportedly sold his stake in the company this week.
Jakes founded The Potters House in 1996 and had 30,000 members as of 2021. He also leads global humanitarian efforts through the Church.
2024 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.