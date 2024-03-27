Super Trouper celebrations as ABBA 50 arrives in Brighton & Hove!

It's been 50 years since Swedish pop royalty ABBA won Eurovision at the Brighton Dome on April 6, 1974.

To mark this historic event and say Thanks for the Music, the city will celebrate in style with a weekend of exciting events between April 4 and 7.

From ABBA-themed shows and exhibitions to bus rides and even puppet-making sessions, fans of all ages can join in the fun and relive the day ABBA came to Brighton and the history of Eurovision has been written!

Celebrations!

Councilor Alan Robins, chairman of the culture, heritage, sport, tourism and economic development committee, said: ABBA may have been singing about Waterloo, but it's Brighton that will always be remembered as the city ​​where the Swedish super group became famous.

We are incredibly proud of our relationship with Eurovision and to offer a weekend of celebrations for Bjorn to make your wildest dreams come true!

Book your ABBA celebration now, take your chance and don't let the opportunity slip through your fingers!.

Events include:

April 4, 12 p.m.

A plaque will be unveiled at the Brighton Dome to mark the 50th anniversary.

The unveiling coincides with the recent reopening of the magnificent Corn Exchange and Studio Theater at the Grade I and Grade II listed Brighton Domes, following a 6 year major refurbishment.

An interactive digital timeline will allow visitors to explore the rich heritage of the Brighton Domes, including ABBA's victory, and a new dressing room has been named Waterloo.

March 28 to August 4

ABBA exhibition at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery. Immerse yourself in the history of the groups' triumph at the Dome with this special exhibition.

Through photographs, films, memorabilia and memorabilia, discover more about the week that propelled the band to fame.

April 5

'The Music of ABBA' comes to the Brighton Centre, featuring original musicians from ABBA and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Perhaps the closest to seeing the real ABBA on stage.

April 5 to 6

Knowing me, knowing you: family puppets make fun of the Brighton Dome.

Have fun making table puppets inspired by Swedish supergroup ABBA and take part in a mass dance marathon with family and friends at the end of the session.

April 6

GOLD, ABBA The 50th anniversary Eurovision victory.

It's time Waterloo was played at the Brighton Dome again. Same scene – same date – same iconic songs. Swedish 1999 Eurovision winner Charlotte Perrelli hosts an evening of ABBA favorites and Eurovision hits with artists including British winner Katrina (of Katrina and the Waves) in 1997, 2000 entrant Nicki French and Irish winner Linda Martin, supported by the very talented Brighton Gay Men's Choir.

April 6

Dynamite Waterloo: Dancing in the Street – meet in front of the Dome at 1 p.m. Join Boogaloo Stu in a flashmob dance in Waterloo.

This will be followed by a 45-minute silent disco, playing all of ABBA's biggest hits, taking revelers on a tour around the perimeter of the Brighton Dome, winding through the Pavilion Gardens and ending at the gates of the Dome Studio Theater at 14 hours.

The party will continue indoors with Dynamite Waterloo, until 5 p.m. (ticket required).

April 6

Hop aboard the ABBA-themed drag bus. If you're looking for an experience like no other, then join this fabulous prosecco and food themed sightseeing tour through Brighton!

April 6

Neon Nights: Boogie at Pinot & Picasso

Pinot and Picasso bring disco to the studio with a Neon Nights artwork inspired by Eurovision and ABBA, Boogie.

May 25 to 26

Want You – Immersive painting at Atelier by the Sea

Participants are encouraged to dress up or simply wear something Abbaesque and learn to paint while listening to ABBA songs. Sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

September 20 to 21

Eurovizcon at Brighton Center is the UK's biggest Eurovision celebration.

The Brighton Center will host this brand new, unique two-day event, 50 years after the competition was held in Brighton itself.

More information on all ABBA events.