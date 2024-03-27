Entertainment
In a one-man show, an actor-waiter recalls the Jewish tragedy of his career
Looking back on the unexpected path of his life and career, Brad Zimmerman says he was born to try to become great at something.
My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy, which he will perform at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton, is his comedic account of how he got to star in his own play across the country.
He loved sports but didn't want to play, Zimmerman said in a Zoom interview. In high school, he took an aptitude test and had no idea what he wanted to do, but he felt like an athlete. In high school, all I did was sports, girls, and Clearasil.
A college theater class required her to audition for a school play. He was cast in the lead role and was invited to audition for other shows. He liked the attention and began to find direction. He eventually went to Penn State after college on an assistantship, but left after two years thinking he was simply delaying moving to New York and pursuing his acting career.
Like so many before him, he began waiting tables and auditioning, waiting for the opportunity that would launch his acting career. It just took longer than expected. At 42, Zimmerman said he took an acting class and slowly began developing material about being a waiter and my mother would say things like: How long do you think you'll give the profession of actor? She plays a huge role.
Zimmerman waited tables for nearly three decades and that provided his only income for more than half of that time. I stopped at 53 and had to come back very briefly at 58. Luckily, one of my tapes was seen by a guy who was in the process of starting a management company. He saw it and thought it deserved to be in the theater.
He began getting paying gigs and was hired as the opening act for Joan Rivers, George Carlin and other renowned comedians, when a friend suggested he write a one-man show, collecting his stories into a more theatrical format. He started it in 2005, and in 2013 he found producer Philip Roger Roy and began touring the country until everything shut down due to the COVID pandemic.
I would have loved to be famous, but it's the journey not the destination, he says now. Better late than never.
When the show opened on Broadway in 2014, The New York Times wrote that after serving many meals to restaurant patrons, he tells us the story of his failure, and it's quite delicious.
Build your shtick by serving one table at a time
Zimmerman says he wasn't born to be an actor. I was born to hit a baseball, but didn't work hard enough at it. On stage, he discovered another talent for holding an audience for 80 minutes. This show has gotten so much better because I've gotten better. I couldn't have done that at 30 or 40 years old. I didn't have what Christian Bale, Al Pacino or DeNiro have. They were born there.
For about 15 years, his only income came from waiting tables at various casual restaurants. At some point, he started working as a waiter.
I have a trick that I have developed over the years. I've perfected it to where I can be very funny with customers and it has served me extremely well, he said. I walked up to a table and said, Really nice to see me. Without exception, this would be the start of a great conversation.
My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy
Written and performed by Brad Zimmerman. Runs April 3-7, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave., West, Bradenton. Tickets cost $71.50. 941-748-5875; manateeperformingartscenter.com
