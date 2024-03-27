The life of a goat transcends language, speaks to everyone: Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis on the film Prithviraj Sukumaran

This is Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis' first Indian film and interestingly, he chose a Malayalam film to make his debut here. Jimmy, who lives in France, will be seen in Prithviraj Sukumarans The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) as Ibrahim Khadiri, the local who helps Najeeb, the Malayali migrant worker, during his trip to Saudi Arabia. Read also | Exclusive interview with Prithviraj Sukumaran: We wanted either Hans Zimmer or AR Rahman for The Goat Life Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life.

In this quick tête-à-tête with Hindustan Times, Jimmy explains why he chose to direct Blessy's The Goat Life, working with Prithviraj Sukumaran and the challenges he faced.

Why did you choose to make this very different Indian film? Did you know that Indian cinema is much more than Bollywood?

You know where I was, every Indian film was a Bollywood film! When this project came to me, I didn't know what it was about and I had a few questions. I was sent the script, then I did some research to find out who was behind the film. I realized that he was like a big star in his region and even nationally. And then, of course, Najeeb's story itself was quite amazing and also knowing that he was still alive. I wanted to do it right away! There was also another extremely attractive factor: going to film in Wadi Rum (Jordan) and Timimoun in the Sahara Desert, it was an incredible experience. Of course, the journey for me on this film was not long, like for director Blessy or Prithviraj, it was only a few months.

What did you find most difficult in terms of the role and the film itself?

There's one aspect that maybe we should talk about too much, but that's the fact that it's such a different culture (Indian cinema) and I didn't really understand what was going on. Most of the time, things weren't so clear – as if what was going to happen today, tomorrow, next week wasn't written on paper. It was very smooth and it was actually quite difficult. But at the same time, I knew how to distance myself and accept this different way of making films or doing business. It was quite demanding because we faced sandstorms and it's not easy to shoot. Physically too, I have to carry Prithviraj in the film and it is doable but a bit tough in this environment. I also had to learn to speak Arabic.

You would have worked with other international actors. What do you think of Prithviraj as an actor?

Because I've worked in several markets (France, United States) with all kinds of actors, you know, at this stage, you know, I treat an actor like an actor. It's like, what do you do when they say action? That’s really where you really see an actor and not all the noise around them. I was really impressed by his commitment and professionalism. He lost 31 kg for this role and it's not like he needed to because Prithviraj was already in top form. So for an actor, that says a lot about him. And he shoots for years in the desert, in the worst conditions, right away, you know, that you're dealing with someone who's not just your usual typical actor, who's doing the job to be seen or to be famous. The film industry is a very competitive sector and India is a competitive place because of the number of actors working there. If someone makes it to the top, it's because there are qualities that help you get there. I saw him as a top actor, the same way I would look at Harrison Ford or Bradley Cooper – similar actors from a different region.

Do you want to see The Goat Life dubbed into French and released?

I think it should be dubbed or subtitled in all languages ​​because I think it's a film that speaks to everyone. If you are human, then you will love this movie. Visually speaking, sometimes we don't even need language to understand what's happening. It is very easy to understand and make this emotional connection. With the distribution strength of this film, I think it really should be seen in as many markets as possible in as many languages ​​as possible.

