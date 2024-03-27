Entertainment
In defense of: Hollywood | Red brick film
What is Down, Salt burn, Rye lane And Asteroid City do they all have one thing in common? They are all original films (in the sense that none of them are based on any existing intellectual property – or intellectual property, the cinematic term for existing material) and they are also some of my favorite films of the last year. It's often claimed that Hollywood is creatively dead, without new ideas and new voices. I don't think that's true.
I wrote an article for Redbrick earlier this year, selecting eight films to watch in 2024. It was a tough decision to make, but I deliberately chose two entirely IP-free films to try and promote (Challengers And Dolls to go, For those who are interested). These films have a lower budget than traditional studio blockbusters and will therefore benefit from less promotion and marketing. Some, like Salt burn Or Anyone but you (both in 2023), will be picked up by the times and will become word-of-mouth successes. However, many others will simply spend their few weeks in a theater, potentially get dumped on a streamer, and then effectively disappear. Essentially, what I'm saying is that if you're complaining about the lack of originality in cinema, there's plenty to be found outside of the traditional channels.
Ah, I hear you cry, what about Hollywood's current love of sequels, reboots, and requels (a sequel that doubles as a remake). The bottom line is: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Hollywood studios have to make a certain amount of money to continue and make a profit. They do this by spending a lot of money on a film that then has to recoup a much larger amount to make money. For example, Madame Web (2024) cost $80 million to make (comparatively low for a superhero film). If you're spending this much money, you need to make sure that as many people as possible see the film in order to profit from it. As a result, studio films are often bland, three-star affairs, not intended to offend anyone. Studios have gone bankrupt in the past, in part because they let writers spend huge sums of money making a movie that won't sell. Studio films are also often based on intellectual property, operating on the (often correct) assumption that people will go see a film based on something they already like.
Just because something is based on an existing property doesn't mean it isn't original. Poor things (2023) is based on a novel by Alasdair Gray and, whatever one thinks of it, it is certainly one of the most original films I have ever seen. Person who saw Oppenheimer (2023), a three-hour biopic about the father of the nuclear bomb, could be said to have been unoriginal. There is also the example of people creating art from what have been mere intellectual property grabs. Spider Man: Through And Into the Spider-Verse (2018 and 2023) took the Spider-Man mythology and made it into something new and revolutionary. Likewise, the years 2014 The Lego Movie took what could have been an unwatchable commercial for Lego (which, ultimately, still is) and created an excellent film about creativity and conformity. In the same way, barbie (2023), another potentially unwatchable commercial for Mattel, was elevated by director Greta Gerwig to the status of art (whatever one thinks).
Gerwig brings us to another argument made about the lack of creativity in Hollywood: there are no new voices being heard. While there is some evidence of this, with old names like Nolan, Anderson (Wes), and Scorsese all releasing new films in the last year, it's not the complete picture. These directors continue to innovate and create new and interesting works and new talent is arriving as well. From Gerwig (who made his directorial debut only seven years ago and continues to move on to better things), to directors who recently released their second films (Emma Seligman with Down and Emerald Fennell with Salt burn) and even those who have recently made notable debuts (Raine Allen-Miller with Rye lane) and these are just the ones I can name from memory.
In conclusion, sure, there are still unoriginal Hollywood films, but the only way to stop them is to stop watching them. I wouldn't tell anyone to stop watching whatever they want, but if you think studio cinema isn't original, there's a whole word to be discovered.
