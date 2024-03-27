Hit Emmy-nominated thriller starring Grey's Anatomy actor coming to Netflix





Summary A blockbuster Emmy-nominated thriller starring Sandra Oh comes to Netflix on April 15.

The four-season series delivered cat-and-mouse thrills for 32 episodes during its original run on the BBC and AMC.

Oh joined the series after 10 years as Cristina in

Grey's Anatomy

.



A blockbuster Emmy-nominated thriller starring Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh is coming to Netflix. She played Cristina Yang on ABC's venerable medical series for the first ten years of its run, before leaving after season 10. But Oh soon found herself in the middle of another hot show, signing on to star alongside Jodie Comer in an acclaimed BBC thriller series, which itself ran for four seasons between 2018 and 2022. Comer and Oh's four-season cat-and-mouse game was indeed made for compelling television, and now their exploits are headed to streaming, as all 32 episodes of Kill Eve coming to Netflix in the US starting April 15 (via Collider).

Why Killing Eve should have ended after season 2

Starring Oh as an MI5 officer locked in a deadly dance with Comer's cold-blooded assassin, Kill Eve landed with flying colors in 2018, earning an Oh Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and another for Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Kill Eve Season 2 was even more acclaimed, as Comer won the Emmy for Lead Actress, while the series received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. These first two seasons of Kill Eve This arguably should have been the entire series, however, as the ongoing erotic, globe-trotting cat and mouse between Oh and Comer began to wear thin as early as Season 3. Overall, the series holds a respectable 80% fresh rating on Rotten. Tomatoes, but its reception plunged after the highs of the first two seasons, reaching a low in Kill Eve season 4, with a brutal fresh rating of 53%.

Killing Eve's Rotten Tomatoes scores by season Season Critics' rating Audience Rating Season 1 96% 90% Season 2 92% 89% Season 3 80% 81% Season 4 53% 30% While Comer and Oh remained strong throughout Kill EveOver the course of the series, his writing lost its sharpness in later seasons, as new ideas gave way to tired tropes. Waller-Bridge brought a steady hand to the show's exceptional first season, making Comer's Villanelle a formidable villain, while introducing Oh's Eve as a complex protagonist. Emerald Fennell took over as head writer for Season 2, preserving the quality of the series, but her departure marked the beginning of the end. Netflix subscribers will soon be able to relive the entire Kill Evebut they might want to jump ship after season 2.

Source: Collider Kill Eve Killing Eve is a black comedy thriller series starring Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, a British intelligence officer, tasked with tracking down and capturing a dangerous assassin named Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. Bored with her life, Eve finds herself hired by an undercover division of MI6 tasked with finding Villanelle – who, after only a brief time of studying and following her, becomes obsessed with her. However, the obsession becomes mutual once the two enter into a game of cat and mouse that takes them away from their missions as they venture out to learn more about each other. Cast Adrian Scarborough, Sandra Oh, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Danny Sapani, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Harriet Walter, Steve Pemberton, Sean Delaney, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, David Haig, Jodie Comer, Turlough Convery, Raj Bajaj, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Darren Boyd, Owen McDonnell Release date April 8, 2018 Seasons 4 Directors Lisa Brhlmann

