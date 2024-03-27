Akshay Kumar Is Speechless Over Top Actor Prithviraj's Dedication For 16 Years In Aadujeevitham: Here We Can't Work Beyond 16 Months | Bollywood News





After a gap of seven years, the Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a big comeback to Bollywood with director Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bad Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The trailer of the film, released on Tuesday, reveals Prithviraj as a ruthless villain in the action thriller. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is currently actively promoting two of his films which are scheduled to release two weeks apart. As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hits the screens on April 10, his much-awaited Malayalam film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) will be presented on March 28. One of the most ambitious projects in Prithviraj's career, even Akshay Kumar was recently left speechless on learning about the number of years Prithviraj dedicated to Aadujeevitham. At the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay expressed his immense admiration for Prithviraj and said that the Lettuce The star is a better actor than him. “He has more dialogue than us in the film!” But it was so much fun working with him. I learned so much about acting from him,” he said, leaving Prithviraj red in the face. While deflecting the compliment, Akshay pointed out Prithviraj's talent by saying, “Just because I have acted in more films than you doesn't mean I'm better!” You are a much better actor,” Akshay added. The Khiladi actor further spoke about Aadujeevitham and recalled being fascinated by its trailer. “He showed me the trailer and I don't usually go to movie screenings but I asked him to call me for the screening. I'm going to go there because it looks very interesting. You all need to watch it. Watch the trailers of Aadujeevitham and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here:

When Akshay asked Prithviraj, “I think you have been working on this film for 2-3 years now,” the Malayalam actor replied, “16 years,” leaving Akshay stunned and speechless. “Son, what have you been doing for 16 years? (What were you doing for 16 years?) This man worked on this film for 16 years! Amazing. Here we haven't worked on an image in 16 months. (Here, you can't even work on a film for 16 months). Hats off to you,” added Akshay. The journey of Aadujeevitham began in 2008-09 when the director Blessed decided to adapt Benyamin's bestselling novel in a movie. Soon, Prithviraj joined the project. However, it took Blessy another six years to begin work on the script. Although filming began six years ago, the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns caused further delays to the project. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

