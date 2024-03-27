Hollywood ostracism 2024: vote now!





“Ostracism” is not just a $10 word that vaguely resembles a scary disease or just the term we use to describe social exclusion, it is also a fascinating concept in the turbulent history of societies. of the whole world. In ancient Athens, ostracism was a democratic process by which any citizen of the city-state could be exiled for 10 years. Anyone who tried to return before the end of this exile would be killed, but if they returned after these 10 years, they would be accepted without stigma. The goal of ostracism was to prevent the rise of demagogues and despots who could unbalance Athens' power structure and upend the democratic process. The purpose of ostracism was to punish, but it was also to protect the city from malicious undemocratic influences like fascism. As these things tend to be, ostracism was a flawed system that more cynical operators could manipulate. The idea behind this process is nonetheless intriguing: a community coming together to expel a tyrant in their midst seems utterly exhilarating. THE Oyster This was the vote each citizen could cast and it was usually a fragment or shard of pottery. Papyrus was too expensive to use and broken pottery was everywhere, so these pieces of ceramic were everyone's ballots. Because many Athenians were illiterate, they relied on scribes to write their voting intentions on their paper. Oyster. The next natural question to ask might be: what if we bring back ostracism? What if we brought to Hollywood the kind of breathtaking democratic process that the tribe has spoken about? There are so many choices for Hollywood personalities ready for deportation: ghouls and corporate CEOs, bad and overrated actors, uninspired directors and showrunners, people who simply have to leave for reasons ranging from the most insignificant to the heaviest. You can vote to have a Hollywood figure exiled from the entertainment world for 10 years; who do you choose? I had a good time thinking about who I was going to scribble on my Oyster and it was quite difficult to choose just one person. When you have strong opinions, having to choose just one seems impossible. After much thought, my vote for Hollywood Ostracism 2024 would be Taylor Sheridan. It would have been enough for this mediocre creator to produce barely written cowboy poems, but the expansion beyond Yellow stone in the drek like Lioness further highlighted its shortcomings. Sheridan consolidated his hold on Paramount+ and appeared to have a white savior view of himself, and got up against writers rooms, all of which paint a portrait of an unimaginative egotist who refuses to see why a rich white man might not be a good fit for the sole author of stories about people of color. All that aside, I think his work is lazy, monotonous, and melancholy about a set of “American values” that struck me as MAGA, no matter how it's sliced. Maybe I would feel differently if his stories brought a new angle or idea, but as it stands, his artistic perspective is terribly superficial and I'm just not interested in what he has to say. For all these reasons, I engrave “Taylor Sheridan” on my Oyster. Now the power is yours. You have your shard of clay in your hand and an opinion in your heart. Who are you voting for in Hollywood Ostracism 2024?

