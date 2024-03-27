Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: We recently moved to a new neighborhood. My 8-year-old son, Joey, has become best friends with a classmate, Paul, who lives on our street. We know from the research we did when we purchased our home that Paul's stepfather, who he lives with, is a sex offender who committed crimes against children and served time in prison.
Paul comes to our house almost every day, which is good. However, Paul and Joey started asking if Joey could go play at Paul's house. I will never let my son play there. At some point the boys will want an explanation, but I don't think Paul knows about his stepfather's past, and I don't think Paul's mother knows that I know.
If I tell Joey an age-appropriate version of the truth, I'm sure he'll tell Paul. I don't think this is how Paul should hear about his stepfather's past, and I worry that it might upset Paul's mother and break up the children's friendship. Do you have any advice? — CONFLICT IN THE WEST
DEAR CONFLICT: Are you absolutely certain that you are correct and that Paul's stepfather is a registered sex offender? I ask because I'm surprised he is allowed to live in a home with a minor child.
Your fear that Joey might tell Paul about his stepfather is commendable. One way to solve this problem would be to continue to insist that boys only play at your house. I think you should discuss this with Paul's mother so you know for sure that this is what you are dealing with. If that's true, for the next few years, use the old one, because I'm your mother and I said so! when Joey asks to visit Paul. Eventually the truth will come out, but Paul would have to hear it from his mother.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for eight years. I love my wife with all my heart and soul. The problem is that even though I'm in love with her, I still love my ex-wife. I never really expressed these feelings towards my ex until recently. I write and call her hoping she answers. I don't want to leave my wife because she is a good woman. But so did my ex. What can I do?
Every time my wife and I have a disagreement, I start thinking about my ex and what life would have been like if I had stayed with her. I think of her more and more every day. I know my ex still loves me, even if she doesn't want to say it. Is it okay to be in love with one and still love the other? – LOTS OF LOVE IN FLORIDA
DEAR LOTS: May I inject a sliver of reality into your fantasy? You say that you know that your ex-wife still loves you even if she doesn't want to say it and doesn't respond to your passionate letters either. I would say her refusal to communicate sends a pretty strong message that she doesn't feel what you feel.
I don't know what's wrong with your current marriage, but if you keep complaining about the woman you dumped, you're going to lose this one too. Counseling can help you achieve this, and it is what I highly recommend. Start now.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
