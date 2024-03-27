Actor Idris Elba dreams of building a city in Sierra Leone

Famous for his roles in the series Thread And Luther, British actor Idris Elba now wants to take on a new type of role: builder of a smart, environmentally friendly city on an island in Sierra Leone. In the West African country where his father comes from, the star dreams of seeing the emergence of a city that will redefine “the way Africa is seen”, as he confided. BBC. “It’s about being self-reliant, it’s about creating an economy that feeds on itself and has the potential to grow,” he said.

According to the actor and his partner, Siaka Stevens, grandson of the former Sierra Leonean president of the same name who, like Elba, grew up in London, the city could ultimately be home to up to a million people and various businesses. All this on Sherbro, an island of 600 square kilometers two hours by ferry from the coast, where the 40,000 inhabitants live mainly from fishing, rice growing and a little tourism.

Developed in one of the poorest countries in the world, the project is surprisingly ambitious. “Sherbro Island could play the same role with respect to the West African market as Hong Kong does with China,” Stevens said. The worldhighlighting the project's advantage: a unique governance structure, based on a public-private partnership with the State of Sierra Leone.

The island is to be transformed into a special economic zone, with a separate economic and legal system and placed under private management. Several partners are already associated with the project, including the British insurer Lloyds, the consulting firms Sasaki and Frost & Sullivan and the European energy company Octopus, which is to build a wind and solar farm on the island. No budget has been set for the entire project. The timetable also remains unclear, even if promoters say they hope to see the first projects, particularly tourist projects, come to fruition within the next five years.

Not the first project

Stevens hopes the smart city's economic potential and future infrastructure, including a port and airport, will also attract members of the diaspora. “Today, many of them are tempted to return, but they often find the country too difficult to live and work there. Sherbro Island could be a suitable setting for them, as well as multinationals, who will benefit from tax exemptions and numerous regulations. advantages.” The strategic commercial location of the island in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea is also highlighted. However, its distance from the continent and other major urban centers raises questions.

Sherbro Island is far from being the first new city project initiated in Africa. Over the past 15 years, numerous projects have been announced or launched. However, few have really borne fruit. In Senegal for example, Akon City, the futuristic city defended by the American-Senegalese rapper Akon, remains unclear for the moment. The first phase of this metropolis, with an aesthetic inspired by Wakanda, the fictional kingdom of the Black Panther films, and with an estimated cost of $6 billion, should have been completed by the end of 2023, but the work has not yet been completed. have still not started.

Learn more Subscribers only “Reconnect with the homeland”: the fantasies of African-American artists about Africa

Before that, Hope City, a technopark due to be built in 2016 near Accra, the Ghanaian capital, was to house the continent's tallest tower but never saw the light of day. In Kenya, Konza Technopolis, a smart city dedicated to innovation, is moving at a snail's pace. Still looking for residents, it bears little resemblance to the city announced by the authorities more than 15 years ago.

“Opening to the international economy”

Sina Schlimmer, researcher at the Sub-Saharan Africa Center of the French Institute of International Relations, believes that “often, these projects stop after the construction of a few infrastructures, or the reality on the ground turns out to be very different”. far from the initial objectives. Building an urban center is a complex task, but these new cities are often presented with a sense of urgency, particularly from governments hoping to use them to demonstrate their openness to the international economy.

However, as this urban planning specialist points out, the smart city or new city labels apply to projects with different philosophies. The Sherbro Island project is resolutely long-term, with its promoters discussing a development schedule that could extend over several decades.

“Regardless, it is imperative to explore new ways to address the continent's rampant urbanization,” said Kurtis Lockhart, director of the Charter Cities Institute, a US organization that promotes the creation of urban centers in developing countries. In Africa, the urban population doubles every 20 years. “Existing municipalities have limited financial and technical capacities,” said the expert. “A new city involving the private sector and benefiting from both a certain autonomy and the support of the authorities could be an interesting answer.”

It remains to be seen whether Sherbro Island will be, as Stevens predicts, “the first well-planned city on the continent.” Or if this “dynamic and international Afro-ecocity”, as he describes it, will in turn remain an urban utopia.