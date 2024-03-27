Geetika Vidya talks Bollywood, from stereotypical roles to finding purpose and credibility

Geetika Vidya, known for her powerful performance in the critically acclaimed Soni, has come a long way in her Bollywood journey. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, the actress talks about her struggles and triumphs over the years navigating the industry.

Some of the early challenges Geetika faced included being offered one-dimensional roles rooted in stereotypes, perhaps due to her Haryana background. She said I was being offered certain types of characters. Was it because I did Soni? I don't know. Whether it's because I'm from Haryana, or I have a certain look, or I don't have any family in Bollywood, I don't know.

However, she did not let the limitations of opportunities stop her from pursuing substantial roles. She cited Avinash Arun's School of Lies as a breakthrough in which she was introduced to a character who spoke English, challenging preconceived notions.

Geetika has also had to deal with questionable advice, from encouraging artificially inflating social media followers to suggesting surgeries that she says have been tempting at times, but acknowledges won't help. her growth as an actress. Instead, she finds solace in her art which keeps her spiritually grounded.

Six years after her impressive debut in Soni, Geetika is proud of the credibility she has gained, but is naturally looking for another star vehicle to fully showcase her talents. She remains focused on perfecting her craft through meaningful performances while remaining grounded in her artistic values.

Geetika Vidya's journey exemplifies the perseverance and integrity it takes for an outsider to make an impact in the industry beyond superficial measures. As she continues to let her work do the talking, more nuanced roles that challenge the status quo may come her way.