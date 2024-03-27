'Home Improvement' actor charged with crime





Zachery Ty Bryan of “Home Improvement” fame has been charged with a felony after his February arrest in California for driving under the influence. Bryan, 42, faces additional charges stemming from a drunk driving conviction within the past 10 years, and this is his fourth drunk driving charge, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY. The actor also faces charges of hit-and-run and property damage. Records show Bryan refused a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher. USA TODAY has contacted Bryan for comment. The “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” actor is scheduled to appear in court on April 23. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed to USA TODAY last month that Bryan was arrested Feb. 17 after deputies from the La Quinta Sheriff's Station conducted a traffic stop at 2:01 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of be involved in a road collision. Officers “observed signs of impairment” in the driver, Bryan, and arrested him for driving under the influence with a prior record, the sheriff’s office said. Bryan was then booked into a Riverside County jail. Rascal FlattsGuitarist Joe Don Rooney Sets the Record Straight on Transition Rumors It was the latest arrest for Bryan, who played Tim's son Brad (Tim Allen) on the 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement.” He was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 and convicted of two counts before being arrested for another domestic violence incident in 2023. The Eugene, Oregon, Police Department said in a statement in July that Bryan was booked into the Lane County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree assault after officers “received a report reporting a physical argument” between a man and a woman. In October, Bryan pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felonious assault after reaching a plea deal that included the dismissal of a second count of felonious assault and a sentence of nearly two years in prison. He was sentenced to one week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to have “no contact with the victim without the approval of the probation officer, to undergo treatment for alcohol or substance abuse problems under the direction of the probation officer.” probation, and not to consume alcohol or drugs.” Tiffany HaddishSays She'll 'Get Help' After Drunk Driving Arrest In June, Allen discussed Bryan's legal issues in an interview withThe Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know what’s happening to him,” Allen said. “Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step back and let someone go through his process. At one point he moved away from the guy I know for becoming someone who reacts to situations I know has nothing to do with and I can't control.” Contributors: Brendan Morrow, Naledi Ushe and Edward Segarra

