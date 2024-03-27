Ocala singer wins golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

Emery Robbins, 18, a Forest High School graduate who recently appeared on American Idol, poses for a photo in downtown Ocala, Fla., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Robbins was successful in the American Idol auditions in Nashville and will head to Hollywood. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2024.

As a young singer from Ocala stood in front of musical legends Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry to sing his heart out, even under the studio lights of Nashville, he showed the world his humility and talent.

Emery Robbins got the opportunity of a lifetime when the 18-year-old auditioned for season 22 of American Idol, winning the hearts of the judges and earning a golden ticket to Hollywood to become a contestant.

I'm just a kid from Ocala with a guitar, Robbins said.

Now that American Idol has given Robbins three yes votes from the judges, viewers can follow the contestants to Hollywood in the next episode, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. on March 31.

Robbins auditioned in November 2023 and was featured in the season premiere episode on February 18 with his golden ticket. Robbins couldn't say much about his future on the show to avoid spoiling the rest of the season, but said he was not only grateful, but honored to have the chance to perform in Hollywood.

You're so captivated by everything that's going on, with the lights and the cameras, Robbins said. I just tried my best to be as real as possible.

The singer said he is something of a new musician. He taught himself to play guitar during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he hasn't put it down since. Robbins eventually began playing guitar and singing at Church @ the Springs in Ocala.

Robbins auditioned with the song God Speed ​​by Zach Bryan. He chose the song not only for its country genre, but also for its moving lyrics that he identifies with in his own life, he said.

In my opinion, this man is going on a journey and only God and his mom know what he needs, Robbins said. The lyrics of the song were really about me and the situation I was in, just having new experiences, trying things you've never done before in situations you never would have thought of find you.

Robbins received good reviews from the judges, including Bryan saying that the young singer had raw talent, which meant a lot to Robbins because of how he admired the famous country musician.

Not only does Robbins love country music because he grew up listening to it (his first concert was with Alan Jackson), but he loves playing it because of the common themes of Christianity present in the genre, he said. he declares.

After graduating from Forest High School in May, Robbins decided to turn his love for God and his love for music into a career by working as the worship director of Youth Ministries at his parish, Church @ the Springs.

I think music in church is very important, Robbins said. And it's so relevant to many people because the words are written directly from Scripture.

The connections he made through worship are also what led him to become a contestant on American Idol, he said.

Matt Overfelt runs Ocala United, a local youth group here in Ocala, (and he) said to me: Hey, man, I'm going to sign you up for American Idol. Finally, I was asked to go audition in Nashville in front of the judges. and it was such a surreal experience and I'm so grateful for it, Robbins said.

Robbins paid tribute to his support group of family and friends, who traveled to Nashville with him for his audition. He was accompanied by his mother Ali Robbins, his father Ryan Robbins, his brother Josh Robbins, his sister Ryli Robbins and his girlfriend Halsey Fore.