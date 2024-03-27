Kareena Kapoor says Taimur likes to dominate Jeh, but starts crying when she steps in to interrupt their fights: He says don't talk to Jeh like that | Bollywood News





Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two boys – Taimur, 7, and Jeh, 3. In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about being a mother of two sons and said that raising two boys was “difficult” and “crazy.” She added that she noticed they were both “strong individuals” from a young age. In an interview with Beer Biceps, talking about the advice she gives them, Kareena said, “Right now it's just about 'don't fight each other'. This morning I was at home and suddenly I heard Saif screaming at the top of his voice and I was like 'What happened?' . She said, currently she is just focusing on their peaceful coexistence, as Taimur likes to dominate Jeh, since he is a bit older. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. “Taimur is the older brother, so he looks like haq jamaoing (showing his authority), intimidating him (Jeh), pushing him. And the little one also says: “You can’t do that to me.” So Saif and I are like what are you doing my friend (What is going on). It’s so hard and we didn’t think that with two boys… it’s like crazy,” she said. The mother-of-two added: “They are both very strong individuals. It can be said that from now on, they both have their own personalities. Speaking more about the dynamic the brothers share, she said: “The youngest says, 'I'm not a pushover.' It's mine. You will not come to my room. So I'm like Yes, this was only seen in the movie, now it's happening in life. (We saw all this in the movies, now it happens in life too).” Kareena, who is Karisma Kapoor's younger sister, also said that since she grew up in an all-female household, she is still learning a lot about raising boys. When the topic of WWE came up, Kareena said that Taimur had already discovered the world of wrestling and he liked to experiment with certain moves on Jeh. “I need Saif to tell me it's 'it's okay, just relax and unwind.' It happens.' So it's just crazy. Every 15 minutes their mood changes and I realized they just want to run and eat. They don’t want to sit still for a single second,” Kareena explained enthusiastically. However, she also highlighted that Taimur and Jeh have a special bond and they protect each other. “If I fire Jeh and ask 'Why did you kick Taimur?', then Taimur will start crying and I will tell him that 'I'm firing Jeh for you' and he will say 'Don't talk to Jeh like that,'” Kareena said. Kareena will soon be seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film is set to release on March 29 Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-sons-taimur-dominates-jeh-starts-crying-she-tries-to-break-up-their-fights-9236723/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos