Bob Iger's invincible era is over

If Bob Iger were a Marvel superhero, his power would be that of persuasion. The Disney CEO has long relied on his ability to convince others of his plans. From screenwriters, directors, and film and television stars, to Disney shareholders, to members of the company's board of directors, Iger's record has been impeccable.

Consider perhaps the biggest deal he ever led: Disney's $4 billion acquisition of Marvel Entertainment in 2009. Although Marvel's success since then is undisputed, at At the time, the idea of ​​Disney pursuing young men through the comic book brand was seen as a real risk. In his 2019 memoir The journey of a lifetimeIger remembers how he presented the deal to a skeptical Steve Jobs.

Jobs, who had sold Pixar to Disney a few years earlier, was Disney's largest shareholder and board member. He also told Iger that he had never read a comic book in his life, “so I brought with me an encyclopedia of Marvel characters to explain the universe to him and show him what we were going to buy” , remembers Iger. Jobs eventually bought into the idea and called Marvel president Ike Perlmutter to vouch for Iger, helping to seal the deal.

Fifteen years later, Disney finds itself at a crossroads, facing a bitter proxy fight with Nelson Peltz and his Trian partners, who are backed by billions of dollars of Disney stock owned by Perlmutter, all poised to achieve their climax on April 3 during Disney's annual meeting. meeting.

The former Marvel president, who was fired last year following a series of cost cuts, is playing a shadow role in Peltz's efforts, alongside the Trian chief. narrative Financial Times in an interview: “Why do I have to have an all-female Marvel? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do this? Why can't I have wonders that are both? Why do I need an all-black cast? — comments that mirror Perlmutter's criticism of Iger's strategy. And Peltz said of Marvel chief Kevin Feige, “I question his record,” again echoing Perlmutter's comments and sparking a rebuke from Disney, which noted that with $30 billion at the box office -office, Feige is the most profitable producer of all time. .

Iger has done everything he can to convince Disney shareholders (given its long history and notoriety, Disney has a higher percentage of retail shareholders than most companies) that the company is in full recovery and that Peltz is a “distraction” who will end up hurting the company rather than helping it. “This campaign is, in some way, designed to distract us, to take our minds off all these bullets,” Iger said at a March 5 Morgan Stanley conference.

But the endgame (to rely on a Marvel reference) remains uncertain. Iger and the Disney board lined up a bruising public endorsement row, securing letters of support not only from Laurene Powell Jobs, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, but also from Star Wars filmmaker George Lucas, who disagrees with Iger on the right approach for future films in the science fiction universe. And Disney has obtained letters of support from the families of Walt Disney and Roy Disney, including Abigail Disney, who has long criticized Iger over his salaries and the company's treatment of its employees.

But Institutional Shareholder Services' surprise recommendation on March 21 to vote for Peltz rather than current Disney board member Maria Elena Lagomasino created a level of uncertainty about the vote, providing oxygen to Peltz's campaign at a time when it was on the verge of being snuffed out. So as the vote nears the homestretch, Iger's persuasion skills have been in full effect.

During the company's most recent earnings conference call, Iger launched a series of announcements: a surprise release of Moana 2in theaters this year, an investment and partnership with Epic Games, Taylor Swift's game Era's tour film on Disney+, etc.

Iger has frequently cited earnings calls as a time and place where he can set the stage for Wall Street and make announcements to support the company's stock price.

Bank of America's Jessica Reif Ehrlich, for example, responded to the report with a note titled “Bundles of Joy,” writing that “a little more than a year after returning to the company as CEO, shares of Bob Iger is already making an impact. Additionally, the company has taken bold and decisive steps to address the changing landscape…”

And on March 25, CFRA's Kenneth Leon wrote: “We believe [Disney] has a rigorous plan to drive future growth and company value leading up to the April 3 shareholder meeting,” specifically calling out the company’s parks and sports business lines.

Other analysts were more circumspect, noting the changes that still need to occur: “We believe management's focus remains on creative,” Wells Fargo's Steven Cahall wrote on Feb. 9. “The last thing investors want to see to solidify their support is content successes.

And S&P Global's Naveen Sarma wrote of Disney's upcoming sports streaming service that while it could provide valuable data, it could also “cap the potential price of Disney's future flagship DTC service, limiting thus its profitability.

But as powerful as Iger was, even he recognized the risks of his own influence.

“Being the head of such a well-known company, the power of my voice is much greater than it has ever been and sometimes than I expected,” Iger said in a 2019 interview with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “I'm a lot more careful about how I use it, whether it's when I say something, or what I say, or how I say it.”

It's something Iger himself recalled during an argument with David Lynch over when to reveal a key plot point of his series. Twin Peaksback when Iger was running ABC.

“Deep down, I felt that David was frustrating the audience, but it could well be that my demands to answer the question of who killed Laura Palmer had thrown the show into another kind of narrative disarray,” Iger recalls. “David may have been right all along.”

But most importantly for Iger, his reputation for making the right decision at the right time has been tainted by Disney's ever-changing succession process. Indeed, the question was at the heart of the ISS recommendation. The unfortunate decision to name Bob Chapek CEO of The Walt Disney Co. in early 2020 was, it seems, as abrupt as it appeared publicly. The ISS wrote in its scathing report that “the sudden appointment of Chapek at the start of the pandemic was not the result of a rigorous process, as the board itself admitted during its engagement with the ISS.

“It appears that there was no structured interview process mandated by the board and that the board relied primarily on Iger's judgment in making this decision,” continued the report, adding that the board said it encouraged Chapek to build a relationship with Disney's creative leaders after naming him CEO: “Which raises the question of why someone who was considered a contender for the Iger estate had not worked on these relationships well before the transition. »

For all of Iger's persuasive ability, the issue of succession was the Achilles' heel, which is why Peltz pressed so aggressively. But it's also a problem that Disney's board seems keenly aware of, and while Iger may have had little resistance in his previous calls for succession, the board appears ready to make his own decision this time. (Iger's CEO contract runs through 2026, but Disney is expected to reveal its succession plans well before then.)

Disney's board succession committee, comprised of Mark Parker, James Gorman, Mary Barra and Calvin McDonald, sent a letter to institutional shareholders on March 22 in an attempt to address the “inaccurate assertions” in the board's report. ISS. The committee writes that it meets frequently and reviews internal and external candidates with the help of a search firm. “Each internal candidate goes through a rigorous preparation process,” the letter continues. “This includes mentoring from Bob Iger and external coaching, engagement of all board directors, and comprehensive reviews of each candidate. »

The letter does not name internal candidates, but ISS noted that Disney's board highlighted the work of certain Disney executives by name in their discussions: Disney co-chief entertainment chiefs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, parks chief Josh D'Amaro, the head of ESPN. Jimmy Pitaro and Asad Ayaz, Disney Brand Director. And Iger himself told journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin last November: “I did my best to conduct my own post-mortem just so that we, as a company, don't repeat this” when it comes to succession.

As the final votes come in from retail investors, institutional investors and major shareholders like Jobs, Lucas and Perlmutter, the question arises: What will Disney look like after Iger? – seems to be the one at stake. And the results of April 3 could constitute a turning point in this process.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.