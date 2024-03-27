Courthouse Square revamp will include shipping container events center





The $165,000 project is expected to be completed this spring. The shipping container event center will face Third Street and promote walkability to local restaurants and entertainment venues like the Schuster Center, Meyer said. We really see it as something that can be , she said. We will try different uses over the summer. Everything from retail to different kinds of happy hours and arts programming. The shipping container estimated at $60,000 in the project plans will open and can also be used for live music, private events and other types of recreation. Strings of bistro lights will illuminate the plaza and colorful outdoor furniture will be scattered throughout the space, according to project plans. Outdoor games will also be stored in the shipping container. From May through September, the Downtown Dayton Partnership plans to host lunchtime events at Courthouse Square a few days a week, with a late afternoon and evening happy hour also planned for Wednesday, said Meyer. Other project costs include branding and signage, programming to attract people to the space and other amenities. The revitalization effort received a $75,000 grant from the nonprofit Public Spaces Project, which funds efforts to revitalize plazas, parks and other gathering places. The Downtown Dayton Partnership and Montgomery County are funding the remaining $90,000 of the project. When it was created in the 1970s, Courthouse Square was designed to serve as a visual focal point of downtown. For several years, a number of local leaders have been discussing how to revitalize Courthouse Square. That vision included ideas to make the property more like some of the state and nation's famous gathering spaces, like Fountain Square in Cincinnati, Public Square in Cleveland and Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Last fall, Montgomery County announced a $500,000 project to repair the square's fountain and recreate the space as a place where people can gather. The fountain, built almost fifty years ago, stopped working in 2020 and no immediate steps were taken to repair it due to budgetary issues. Initial demolition of the fountain began last fall. The project involves converting a section of the existing fountain reservoir into a new landscaped space with seating and eight access points. County officials said Tuesday that workers were on a very tight schedule to complete construction of the fountain.

