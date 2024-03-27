'Preity Zinta cooked me parathas with her own hands': Former PBKS cricketer is 'eternally grateful' for unforgettable gesture | Cricket





Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has recalled his time with Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings. Bopara joined the Punjab-based franchise in 2009 when the team was named Kings XI Punjab. He spent two seasons there. The 2009 edition of the IPL was held in South Africa due to elections in India, with several players missing the Indian flavor in a cash-rich league. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is the co-owner of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Bopara played 15 matches for Punjab Kings in which he scored 346 runs, including three half-centuries. As he picked up five wickets with the ball. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Those were the early days of the IPL, when it was a party, those were the big days, Bopara said on FanCodes IPL show The Super Over. He remembers a time when team co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was cooking aloo parathas for him with his own hands – a gesture that he will not forget in his life. “The highlight, apart from my victory and getting my highest score, was when Preity Zinta cooked parathas for me. She prepared them with her own hands. When she asked me what I wanted for breakfast, I mentioned aloo parathas, and she graciously prepared them themselves. I will be forever grateful for this gesture,” he added. Punjab failed to play consistent cricket in the 2009 edition as the franchise finished fifth in the points table. They had a mixed season with seven wins and as many defeats as they finished fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, things went downhill for them in the 2010 season, where they found themselves bottom of the table and managed only four wins from 14 matches. Bopara then made a comeback to the IPL in the 2015 edition where he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 145 runs and picked 6 wickets. His IPL career ended with 531 runs in 24 matches and 11 scalps under his kitty. Punjab once again had a mixed start Punjab Kings began their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory against Delhi Capitals at their new home ground, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. They produced a clinical performance to record a four-wicket victory. However, they failed to continue their momentum and lost the next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In a thrilling contest, RCB held on in a tricky chase of 177 runs and won the match by four wickets with four balls to spare.

