Has Bollywood forgotten how to make good trailers?





In recent years, Bollywood has become too comfortable with its audience or no longer cares about the film's impression, banking on its massive star cast. At one time, trailers were the only way to create buzz around a film, introduce its characters, and entice audiences to come to the cinema. Now, creators are offering character posters, animated posters for movies, songs, and several teasers that are all releasing before the official trailer releases. Amid all this content, the efforts behind the trailer may have been reduced, but the pressure to present a good promo remains. In recent years, however, it seems that the budget for art has declined. Trailers are always supposed to make a movie pop and they often do. People still choose to watch or skip a movie based on its trailer, despite the all-star cast. While the risk is greater for films with smaller budgets and niche content, larger films also run a similar risk and yet we see more and more films falling into the same trap of trailers for formula. Recently, Bollywood has seen many action films released and if you take a look at these trailers, they all look the same with action shots, slow motion introductions and dialogues that have nothing to do with the characters of the film. The upcoming release Bad Miyan Chote Miyan, unfortunately has the same problem. Both actors have been promoting the film on their social networks since filming began. Both are known for their on-screen action and stunts and are a new couple among other action heroes in recent years. Meanwhile, Tiger has already proven it with WAR it makes for a great supporting cast in an action movie. However, the trailer gives them very little to do other than throw aesthetic punches, but even they don't land without the thrilling music. ALSO WATCH: What I fear most about Kareena Kapoor's all-female adventure team As for the story, the mystery was completely left out. From the villain's identity to his intentions, everything is revealed in the minute-long clip, along with details about the character that didn't even make it onto the main poster. Snippets from the trailer show how Sonakshi Sinha plays a pivotal role in the film and is written as a pawn to evoke the audience's emotions. As she is seen suffering at the hands of the villain, the next shot reveals the heroes walking next to a coffin. Meanwhile, the only mystery in the trailer is the villain's face, but the trailer doesn't make the character look or feel menacing enough for anyone to care. The action shots in the music video also reveal a lot about the film's locations, plot, and the film's climax. Unlike SRK Jawan and Ayushmann Khurrana An action hero, the recent trailer leaves nothing out for audiences to ponder. While thrillers like Merry Christmas and dramas like Laapataa Ladies And All India Rankings If you have better luck with dramatic and trailers, Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha trailer proved that even a simpler plot can make it work. The making of the trailer itself highlighted the film and its main character even though the film didn't have much to offer. Meanwhile, previous films like Bloody Daddy, Tiger 3 also tried stronger trailers for their first impression, but Bad Miyan Chote MiyanThe first clip didn't leave many people impressed. 2024 has seen many trailers that failed in their storyline, including Dange, Crakk, and even the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-led horror film Shaitaan. SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut has a lot to offer besides politics; Here's why Emergency could give it back the top spot! Cover illustration by Patrick Gawande/Mashable India

