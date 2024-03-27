Entertainment
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reportedly Shut Down DogPound Gym in WeHo for Private Workout
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly closed their doors DogPound Gym at 627 N Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood this past weekend. The couple was seen having lunch Sunday afternoon at Nobu restaurant in Malibu before heading to the DogPound gym on a West Hollywood street familiar to celebrities. DogPound is located across the street from Lisa Vanderpump's Sur restaurant.
The Daily Mail reported that the power couple had the entire gym to themselves, working out for more than two hours while members waited outside on the sidewalk for the gym to reopen after their private session.
According to Page six, a spokesperson for Dogpound said: “At Dogpound we value our members' experience and have never seen anyone waiting outside for two hours… The Daily Mail article does not accurately reflect the circumstances of that day . We respect the privacy of our customers and have no further comments to share.
A pin job on DogPound's Instagram account features a photo of Taylor Swift on the cover of Time Magazine, where she was named Person of the Year. In the post, they reveal Swift as their client: “Seeing our clients succeed and be recognized for the talent and dedication they put into their work every day is the highlight of what we do,” the post reads. message. “No one deserves this honor from @time more. Congratulations @taylorswift and happy birthday!! 🎉 #taylorswift #clientappreciation #workoutroutine #fitness #personaltraining #erastour.”
The post also highlights Swift's mention of DogPound in the Time article, stating that she began training six months before her first concert, with DogPound creating a program for her incorporating strength, conditioning and weights. “Every day I was running on the treadmill singing the entire set list out loud,” she said. “Fast for fast songs, and a brisk jog or walk for slow songs.”
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/travis-kelce-and-taylor-swift-allegedly-shut-down-dogpound-gym-in-weho-for-private-workout/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States has just made the catastrophic food crisis in Gaza even worse
- Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reportedly Shut Down DogPound Gym in WeHo for Private Workout
- Is it an earthquake? Is it an explosion? An “unconfirmed earthquake-like event” is being investigated in Cape Town
- Former legal tech executive claims he owes more than $1 million in stock and was sexually harassed
- Former ethics adviser sanctioned for breaking House of Lords rules
- 'NCIS' 'Shameless' Actor Arrested for Allegedly Breaching US Capitol on January 6
- Baseball set for weekend clash against MSU Mankato at Upper Iowa University
- Is this the next big “ugly” shoe? Why These Awkward, Celebrity-Approved Kicks Are Everywhere
- London Stock Exchange set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN market on May 28
- Google to spend billions on new US data centers: Here's where
- Imran again calls for judicial investigation into May 9 events (Pakistan)
- How can Donald Trump's loss-making Truth Social be worth $9 billion? | IPOs