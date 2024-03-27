Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reportedly Shut Down DogPound Gym in WeHo for Private Workout

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly closed their doors DogPound Gym at 627 N Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood this past weekend. The couple was seen having lunch Sunday afternoon at Nobu restaurant in Malibu before heading to the DogPound gym on a West Hollywood street familiar to celebrities. DogPound is located across the street from Lisa Vanderpump's Sur restaurant.

The Daily Mail reported that the power couple had the entire gym to themselves, working out for more than two hours while members waited outside on the sidewalk for the gym to reopen after their private session.

According to Page six, a spokesperson for Dogpound said: “At Dogpound we value our members' experience and have never seen anyone waiting outside for two hours… The Daily Mail article does not accurately reflect the circumstances of that day . We respect the privacy of our customers and have no further comments to share.

A pin job on DogPound's Instagram account features a photo of Taylor Swift on the cover of Time Magazine, where she was named Person of the Year. In the post, they reveal Swift as their client: “Seeing our clients succeed and be recognized for the talent and dedication they put into their work every day is the highlight of what we do,” the post reads. message. “No one deserves this honor from @time more. Congratulations @taylorswift and happy birthday!! 🎉 #taylorswift #clientappreciation #workoutroutine #fitness #personaltraining #erastour.”

The post also highlights Swift's mention of DogPound in the Time article, stating that she began training six months before her first concert, with DogPound creating a program for her incorporating strength, conditioning and weights. “Every day I was running on the treadmill singing the entire set list out loud,” she said. “Fast for fast songs, and a brisk jog or walk for slow songs.”