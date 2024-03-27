Diddy's properties searched in sex trafficking investigation. What there is to know

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. (AP Entertainment Writer)

LOS ANGELES (AP) In the first nine months of 2023,Sean Diddy Combsperformed triumphantly at the MTV VMAs, released an R&B album that received a Grammy nomination and was a contender to buy the BET network.

But several lawsuits filed late last year raised allegations of sexual assault and rape against Combs, one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop as a performer and producer.

The music mogul's homes inLos Angeles and Miami were raidedMonday by federal agents along with Homeland Security investigators and other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said the searches were linked to an investigation by federal authorities in New York.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation. Combs' whereabouts are unknown, but histhe lawyer said Tuesdaythat the tycoon is innocent and will continue to fight to clear his name.

Yesterday, there was excessive use of military force when search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences, the statement from attorney Aaron Dyer said. There is no excuse for the excessive display of force and hostility by the authorities or the manner in which his children and employees were treated.

Although Diddy was involved in a high-profile business dispute for part of 2023, it was a case filed by his former girlfriend andCassie, R&B singerthis opened the door to further allegations of sexual violence. Combs vehemently denied the lawsuit's allegations.

It is unclear whether the search is related to any of the allegations raised in the lawsuits, including that of a woman who claims CombsI raped her when she was 17.

Here are some things to know about Combs and the investigation.

WHO IS Diddy?

Combs is one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the last three decades. He built one of the largest empires in music, paving the way for several entities attached to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with many top artists, including Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The music mogul created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, partnered with a well-known vodka brand and launched the Revolt TV network, which focuses on music and social justice issues targeting African Americans. He also produced the reality show Making the Band for MTV.

In 2022, BET honored Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his ability to shape culture throughout his career.

Combs won Grammys for his 1997 platinum album No Way Out and the single Ill Be Missing You, a song dedicated to the late Notorious B.I.G. who was killed earlier that year. He won another Grammy for Shake Ya Tailfeather with Nelly and Murphy Lee.

Last year, Combs released his fifth studio album The Love Album: Off the Grid, which was nominated for best progressive R&B album at February's Grammy Awards, which he did not attend. The album was his first solo project since his 2006 hit Press Play, which had two top 10 singles: Last Night with Keyshia Cole and Come to Me with Nicole Scherzinger.

In 2004, Combs played Walter Lee Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun, which aired as a television adaptation four years later. He has also appeared in films including Take It to the Greek and Monsters Ball.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE PROSECUTIONS?

In November, Combs' protégé and singer Cassie sued him for years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit alleged he forced her to have sex with prostitutes while he filmed them.

Combs and Cassie Ventura began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for over a decade.

The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, but the lawsuits against Combs continued to mount.

Combs said in a statement in December: “I did not do any of the horrible things alleged.

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging that Combs forced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, said of these allegations that we have overwhelming and indisputable evidence that his claims are complete lies.

Another of Combs' accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her twenty years ago, when she was 17.

The files detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then an art director, party promoter and rising figure in New York's hip-hop community.

REPERCUSSIONS OF PROSECUTIONS?

Last year, Combs resigned as president of his cable television channel Revolt due to sexual abuse allegations made against him.

Revolt announced Combs' decision via social media. It's unclear if he will ever return to the media company which said Combs previously had no operational or day-to-day role at the network.

The move helps ensure that Revolt remains firmly focused on our mission of creating culturally meaningful content and amplifying the voices of all Black people in this country and across the African diaspora, the network said.

The network was preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Combs also created an online marketplace calledEmpower the worldwhich featured Black-owned brands. The curated market website is still active, but does not show any products being sold.

WHAT HAPPENED WITH DIAGEO?

Earlier this year, Combs withdrew the lawsuit filed last year.against Diageoas part of a deal with the London-based spirits giant.

Combs said the company failed to make promised investments in Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila, two brands Combs promoted in the past, and treated them as inferior urban products. He also hasaccused Diageo of racism.

In court filings, Combs said Diageo executives told him that race was one of the reasons distribution was limited to urban neighborhoods. Combs said he was also told that some Diageo executives were angry with him for making too much money.

In legal cases, Diageoaccused Combsto resort to false and irresponsible claims in an attempt to extract billions more from the company.

Comb's reputation took a serious hit after the lawsuit was filed. Diageo became the sole owner of Ciroc and DeLeon after the lawsuit was withdrawn.