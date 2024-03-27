Sara Ali Khan talks about joining politics 'across the board' | Bollywood





Sara Ali Khan never hesitates to give her unfiltered and unapologetic opinion on her films and her life. The actress known for her happy-go-lucky personality recently wondered if she would ever consider politics as a career. During a interview with Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Sara was asked if she would like to enter politics in the near future. (Also Read: Saba Pataudi defends Sara Ali Khan's performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan) Sara Ali Khan has revealed her plans to join Indian politics. Sara on her plans to pursue a political career Sara, in a rapid fire, was asked, “At the end of the day, does Sara Ali Khan want to join politics? The actor said: Yes, she does. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said: “I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to go into politics maybe later in life, but that's not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people give me an opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here as long as possible. Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan plays Usha Mehta in the film Sara Ali Khan released back-to-back OTT releases in March Sara was recently seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. While the first one directed by Homi Adajania is a murder mystery, the second one is based on India's struggle for independence. Murder Mubarak also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Brijendra Kala and Suhail Nayyar in key characters. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Ae Watan Mere Watan is directed by Kannan Iyer and stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Life In a Metro. Metro.. In Dino, has a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

