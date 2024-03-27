Venices Coucou just opened a second location in West Hollywood





Cuckoothe Californian French bistro in Venice, opened a second location in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 27. Located at the southern end of the Triangle Norma One of Los Angeles' most fascinating neighborhoods, where West Hollywood meets Beverly Hills to the west and the Sunset Strip rocks the north, the restaurant is just steps from the 66-year-old Troubadour concert hall. Owners Jesse and Hayley Feldman opened the first Coucou in Venice in 2023 and always thought West Hollywood would be a great location for Coucou part two. Originally we thought we should be on Melrose, near Olivettas, or get as close as possible to Great White, which seems to be thriving and having success with similar projects. [customers], Hayley said. And then this little space appeared. Their search led them to a newly renovated space that could easily be redesigned, required few updates and was brought up to code. The Feldmans reinvented the prime location to accommodate 45 people in the main room and another 30 on the patio. The restaurant features mahogany wood throughout, a marble bar, custom banquettes in the dining room, and retractable glass windows. With Jacob Wetherington, former Bouchon chef, in the kitchen, the new Coucou has added more traditional French dishes to its menu, a common request heard at the original Venice restaurant. New on the menu: flatbread topped with bacon and snails served with aioli and green garlic, crispy buttered potatoes with parsley and garlic, bone marrow served on a frisée and steak tartare. The new location will also serve a weekend brunch with a classic French omelette, mussels marinière, niçoise salad and more on the menu. Desserts at Cuckoo will include the restaurant's beloved soft-serve sundaes, as well as new offerings like chocolate mousse with whipped cream, olive oil and Maldon salt. Drinks include an extensive California and French wine list and cocktails including a new take on a martini, white negroni, tiki cocktails and aperitifs. The new Coucou will stay open later, likely drawing crowds of Troubadours looking for a post-show meal and giving bar-goers an escape from the crowds on Santa Monica Boulevard. Although this section of Santa Monica Boulevard has not historically been a hotbed of restaurants except for Dan Tanas, the area has seen some notable openings recently with Uchi located less than a mile away and the upcoming reopening of Somni across the street later this year. Coucou is located at 9045 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, California, 90069, and is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and until midnight on weekends. Reservations are available on Lost.

