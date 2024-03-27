Entertainment
J Street U Northwestern welcomes Israel Defense Forces veterans
J Street U Northwest hosted two Israeli Defense Forces veterans of the anti-occupation group Breaking the Silence at a conference on Tuesday. In their speech, the veterans called for an end to the Israeli presence in Palestine.
Breaking the silence, Luiz Aberbuj, educational coordinator of the Jewish diaspora and Education Director Tal Sagi spoke about their experiences serving in the Israeli military and how it led them to call for an end to Israeli presence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Breaking the Silence, established in 2004, is an Israeli organization that provides former IDF fighters with the opportunity to share their testimonies of life in the region. The group collected testimonies from more than 1,400 soldiers, many of whom operated in multiple units in the territory.
“What we are trying to do today is shed light on the reality of the occupation, what it really means, what it looks like on the ground,” Sagi said. “Our main goal is to end the occupation, and we think the first step should be for people to talk about it and understand what it means. »
Their speech comes as Israel's continued ground and air offensive in Gaza has killed more than 30,000 people, according to Palestinian authorities. The military campaign follows the deadly attack by the militant group Hamas in Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel took control of the West Bank and Gaza after the 1967 war. Today, Israel still occupies the West Bank, but it withdrew from Gaza – now controlled by Hamas – in 2005, according to the BBC. However, Israeli settlements in the region have an impact on the daily lives of Palestinians.
Sagi grew up in an Israeli settlement in the West Bank surrounded by Palestinian villages. She said that whenever people brought up the fact that she lived in a colony, she didn't understand what they meant.
When Sagi began her service in Hebron, a city in the northern West Bank, in 2012, she showed other soldiers around the city. During that time, her understanding of the impact of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lives changed, she says.
“I had no idea what the job meant,” Sagi said. “I didn’t know we were subject to different policies.”
Aberbuj grew up in a Jewish community in Porto Alegre, Brazil. He served in the West Bank and Gaza between 2014 and 2016.
As the first member of his family to join the IDF, he quickly felt that his goal of protecting his country through military service had failed.
“During my service, I started asking a lot of questions about what we do: 'How does this bring security to Israel?' “How does this help in any way?,” he said.
Max Feinleib, a member of J Street U Northwestern and a Weinberg senior, said he found the event eye-opening.
As an American, Feinleib said he had no understanding of the nature of the Israeli presence in Palestine.
“I can see something on Instagram and it’s not necessarily going to tell the whole story, right? he said.
Feinleib said conference events like Tuesday's allow him to hear people's stories through a variety of perspectives.
Aberbuj and Sagi now work in pairs with other members of Breaking the Silence through educational meetings and conferences.
A partnership between J Street U and Breaking the Silence will bring Aberbuj and Sagi to eight universities in total, including NU, the University of Michigan, Duke University and Princeton University, this week and next week, to host similar dialogues with students.
