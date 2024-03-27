Rupali Ganguly, Kushal Tandon, Priyanka Chahar and more win big





BollywoodLife Awards 2024 took place today. Yes, finally the day fans have been waiting for has arrived and we have announced the winners of BL Prize 2024. What's so special about the BL Awards? Here, fans nominate, vote for and win their favorite celebrities. This is the fifth edition of BollywoodLife.com Awards and it took place during a glitzy digital ceremony. Popular Indian actor Ritwik Dhanjani took care of hosting duties with gifts. From Bollywood to TV to OTT and more, there are winners in over 40 categories. Yes, you read that right. In this story, you will meet the winners of the TV category. Can we then announce the winners?

BollywoodLife.com has a WhatsApp channel which provides you with all the latest updates of TV news and entertainment news. So don't forget to follow. Also Read – Complete list of BL Awards 2024 winners: Kartik Aaryan, Rupali Ganguly, Animal, Kushal Tandon and more win big We would like to give a special mention and express our gratitude to our OTT partners – Watcho, DishTV, D2H, PR Partner – Teamology; Special Partner – LIC Housing Finance; Special Partner – Dayanand Sagar University; Powered by PayTM. Also Read – BL Awards 2024 WATCH LIVE: Watch what Kartik Aaryan, Sushmita Sen and other winners have to say Watch the BollywoodLife Awards 2024 video here: Now, let's meet the winners of the TV category: Most Popular TV Diva Rathod system of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame won the BL Award for Most Popular TV Diva. Other actresses nominated in this category are Rupali Ganguly, Niti Taylor, Aishwarya Sharma, Shivangi Joshi and Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read – BL Awards 2024 winners in the categories of Best Actress, Best Film, Performer of the Year, Best TV Actress and other categories will be revealed today. Most Popular TV Guy Shakti Arora from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin won the BL Award for Most Popular TV Guy. Other handsome hunks nominated in this category are Harshad Chopda, Gaurav Khanna, Kushal Tandon and Karan Kundrra. Best Reality TV Star Shiv Thakare wins the BL Award for Best Reality TV Star. He defeated Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Archana Gautam and Munawar Faruqi. Most Loved Real Couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the recipients of the BL Award for Most Loved Real-Life Couple. They were nominated alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Best performer of the year Gaurav Khanna won the Best Performer of the Year award. He was nominated along with Adnan Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Rupali Ganguly and Shakti Arora.

Best TV couple on social media Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi won the BL Award for Best TV Couple on Social Media. Other nominees in the same category were Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma and Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa. Best First TV Show Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja with Jhanak won the BL Award for Best TV Debut. He was nominated alongside Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Kavya, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Chand Jalne Laga. Best On-Screen Jodi on TV Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Savi and Ishaan i.e. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora won the BL Awards for Best On-Screen Jodi on Television. They beat Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly and Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput. Best TV Show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav won the Best TV Show award at the BollywoodLife Awards. Other nominees include Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and Kumkum Bhagya. Fashionista of the year Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the Fashionista of the year. Other TV beauties nominated in this category include Hina Khan, Jiya Shankar, Tejasswi Prakash and Jennifer Winget. Best actor Kushal Tandon won the BL Award for Best Actor for Barsatein. He was nominated alongside Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa), Shakti Arora (GHKPM), Adnan Khan (Katha Ankahee), Ram Yashvardhan (Shiv Shakti) and Mohit Malik (Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si). Best actress Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress award for her role in Anupamaa. She was nominated along with other television actresses like Pranali Rathod (YRKKH), Anchal Sahu (Parineeti), Aditi Dev Sharma (Katha Ankahee) and Shivangi Joshi (Barsatein). Along with a digital award ceremony, we also host amazing masterclasses for BollywoodLife readers. Now you can get information about Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Ace Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Rising Star Mrunal Thakur, Bollywood Yodha Sidharth Malhotra and Jawan Helmer Atlee. Check them here. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

