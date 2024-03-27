Entertainment
'Cabaret' actor Fritz Wepper dies at 82
Fritz Wepper, the German film and television actor best known for his role in “Cabaret,” has died. He was 82 years old.
His family said The Hollywood Reporter On Wednesday, Wepper died Monday in a Munich hospice after a long illness that followed the life-threatening sepsis he suffered last year.
In 1972, Wepper appeared alongside Liza Minnelli, Michael York, Helmut Griem and Joel Gray in Bob Fosses' Oscar-winning musical, “Cabaret.”
He would then turn down offers from Hollywood to star in the German detective series “Derrick”, alongside Horst Tappert, and would be well known in his home country for his work on “High Society Murder” from 2007 to 2017, as well as for his last recurring role. in “For Heavens Sake” from 2002 to 2021.
However, he returned for a project in the United States in 2001: the TV movie “Murder on the Orient Express.”
His very first major role came at the age of 18 in Bernhard Wickis' 1959 classic, “The Bridge.”
Wepper is survived by Kellermann, 45, and their daughter, Filippa, 13, as well as her daughter Sophie, 42, whom she shared with her first wife Angela Wepper von Morgen, and a granddaughter born in 2018 .
