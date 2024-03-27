Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kajol and more…

– Advertisement –

Kartik and Triptii wrap up the first schedule of shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Triptii Dimri have wrapped the first schedule of the upcoming third installment of their horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapperboard. The table, however, does not contain any details about the shot, shot or scene. While Kartik's face is visible in the photo, only Tripti's half face is visible.

Kartik wrote in the caption: Ting ting ting ting ting ting. And we have completed the first schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This little break between schedules will make me impatient. Rooh Babas Cape has a different magic @aneesbazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, Kartik also has Chandu Champion in the pipeline. The film is a biopic based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Ananya Panday says she's 'not just friends' with Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday, who received a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, said that she and her boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur, are not just friends.

The actress recently appeared in the 6th season of popular chat show No Filter Neha hosted by Neha Dhupia, and broke her silence on her equation with the Aashiqui 2 actor.

In the promo of the show, Ananya and Neha can be seen discussing Aditya and Ananya goes on to say that she and Aditya are not just friends but very good friends.

Neha Dhupia said, “I clicked a photo and got the hashtag An-Adi. You and Aditya Roy Kapur were just talking, so I'll just clarify that you're just friends, you're just talking. I happened to click a photo at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party and people started zooming in on it. Do you want to talk about this moment?

Ananya Panday said: I never said just friends Neha, you said that. Like we're really good friends now, not just friends. I don't think there's much to say.

No Filter Neha Season 6 is available to stream on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes airing every Thursday.

When a braid was 'the symbol of an innocent girl': Kajol shares photos from Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya

Mumbai– As her film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya clocks 26 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few stills from the film.

Kajol went to X where she shared a series of moments from the film featuring Salman Khan, Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan.

She wrote: When tying your hair in a braid was the symbol of an innocent girl #26yearsofpyaarkiyatodarnakya @BeingSalmanKhan @SohailKhan @aapkadharam @arbaazSkhan.

Released in 1998, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was a romantic drama directed by Sohail Khan. This was Salman and Kajol's one and only collaboration as a couple, after starring in films such as 'Karan Arjun' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

The film revolved around Muskan, Suraj and his brother Vishal Thakur. To make his brother like him, Suraj does everything to win his heart.

Kajol will soon be seen in Do Patti, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a gripping story set in the hills of North India.

Sunny Leone explains how 'MTV Splitsvilla X5 connects to modern dating practices

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone said the new season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please resonates with a modern perspective on dating and the rules have transformed.

The dating reality show will be hosted by Sunny, who is joined by her new co-host Tanuj Virwani. 21 singles will compete for love and fame in the series.

Sunny said: MTV Splitsvilla is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, remaining authentic and connected to the changing trends of relationships. This echoes the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed.

This season's theme “ExSqueeze Me Please” will add twists and turns that are sure to increase fans' excitement.

Tanuj added that he is an ardent follower of the show.

Since I come from the world of fiction, this is an exciting opportunity to branch out into non-fiction. It is a park for improvisation, fun and personal development.

Speaking to a new audience, I look forward to connecting with the youth of India, taking up the challenge and having the opportunity to bond and vibe with them. I can't wait and extremely excited to see how the contestants play out this quest for love.

MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please will premiere from March 30 on MTV and JioCinema.

Raveena Tandon reveals she is her children's best friend

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon said she was best friends with her children and that helped her bond with her on-screen son in the serial “Patna Shuklla”.

Raveena Tandon, who plays the character of Tanvi Shukla, said, “There is an instance in the film where Tanvi's son forgets his lunch box, she chases the school bus to deliver it halfway. I think this is a scene that all mothers will relate to.

Every house has chaotic mornings, but a mother will know how to overcome the chaos and make it through for her children and this is something I personally did myself when my children were in school.

She then shared details about the relationship she shares with her daughter Risha and son Ranbir.

I am best friends with my children and have the same dynamic that we portrayed on screen with Tanvi's son. Bringing that chemistry on screen with Patna Shukla brought back beautiful memories with my children. I am sure the audience will feel the warmth and pure friendship that Tanvi and her son share.

'Patna Shuklla' is based on an intrepid lawyer who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student embroiled in an education scam and soon realizes that she is pitted against a candidate for the post of chief minister .

“Patna Shuklla” will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29. (IANS)