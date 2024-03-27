Frankie Muniz Would Never Let Son Become a Child Actor, Report Says





(Gray News/TMX) – A former Hollywood child actor doesn't seem to want the same job for his own child. Frankie Muniz recently said in an interview that he would never let his young son become a child actor. The Malcolm in the Middle star shared Pedestrian television in an interview this weekend, he didn't want his 3-year-old son Mauz, whom he shares with wife Paige Price, to pursue acting. I would never let my child go into the business, Muniz said in the interview. Not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100% positive. But I know so many people, close friends of mine, who have had incredibly negative experiences. Muniz's comments follow Investigation Discovery series Quiet on set: The dark side of children's TV, in which several Nickelodeon stars revealed the verbal, mental and, in one case, sexual abuse they suffered while working for the network in the 1990s and 2000s. I just think it's an ugly world in general, Muniz shared. The 38-year-old also pointed out that even when child actors are not abused, there can be psychological consequences. I never worried about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection, he said. Muniz left acting and is now a professional racing driver. In an interview with People last year, he said his son was part of what inspired him to run professionally. I want him to grow up seeing me achieve my dreams and work hard for something I'm passionate about, Muniz shared in this interview. And the only world where I feel like I still have things to finish is car racing. So I'm going to go racing. Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

