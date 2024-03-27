Entertainment
IU Hillel welcomes Hollywood producer Betsy Borns in place of postponed speaker
IU Hillel hosted an event featuring former Friends writer and producer Betsy Borns at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in place of the postponed speaker event with Mosab Hassan Yousef. Born, executive president of the advisory committee for IU's Borns Jewish Studies Program, spoke about Yousef's cancellation and the Jewish presence in Hollywood.
Borns' lecture was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., but was postponed following the cancellation of Yousef's events. Yousef was scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m. at Wilkinson Hall about Hamas and Israel, but IU asked Hillel to postpone due to credible security concerns.
The controversy surrounding Yousef revolves around his stance on the war in Gaza. A Palestinian defector to Israel and son of one of the founders of Hamas, he campaigned against a ceasefire in Gaza and made derogatory remarks about Islam and its followers.
On December 14, 2023, Yousef posted a video to in which he said If I have to choose between 1.6 billion Muslims and a cow, I will choose the cow.
Yousef's invitation to speak drew criticism from student groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Committee and the Middle East Student Association, which announced a community rally against Islamophobia on Tuesday as counter-protest measure.
IU asked the PSC and MESA to postpone the rally so it could go through IU's official registration process, saying organizers would violate policies regarding events sponsored by student organizations if they went ahead as expected. The organizations released statements Tuesday saying they were not affiliated with the rally.
A crowd of about 40 students and local members of the Jewish community attended Born's speech. They expressed frustration with how Yousef's event was handled.
Before Borns spoke, IU Vice President of Public Safety Benjamin Hunter and Vice President of Events Doug Booher made their first comments on the cancellation of Yousef's lecture. Booher expressed disappointment at the reluctance to host events meant to challenge us and stretch our minds.
“I think the lesson is to plan better, to have a committee, to have a structure,” Hunter said in a speech. We all thought it would be a small event, but it turned into a larger issue and so putting this structure, these committees in place, all of that is a good thing moving forward.
“The Trush on Hamas and Israel was initially scheduled for March 26.
The postponement of Yousef's event follows a series of event cancellations surrounding the discussion of the Gaza war. In November, the Palestine Solidarity Committee was refused his room reservation due to issues with how the event was represented on a registration form. Faculty advisor Abdulkader Sinno was suspended after hosting the event, regardless of the IU's decision.
Then, in December, IU canceled Palestinian painter Samia Halaby's art exhibition is set to take place at the Eskenazi Art Museum, again citing security concerns. The cancellation came despite three years of planning on the part of Halaby and the university.
Borns and Rabbi Sue Silberberg, executive director of IU Hillel and Born's first cousin, said they were caught off guard by widespread criticism from pro-Palestinian groups around IU about Yousef.
Never, ever in a million years has anything controversial crossed my mind, Silberberg said of the postponed event in a speech. I honestly didn't think it was controversial because he visited other campuses and all he does is talk about terrorism and why terrorism is bad and his experience as the son of terrorist. So when it became a controversy, I was frankly shocked, and I know Betsy was very shocked because we talked about it.
This was not the first time Yousef was criticized for his appearances at academic institutions. On March 21, when Yousef spoke at Columbia University, the New York chapter of the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization Advice on US-Islamic Relations condemned Yousef as Islamophobic. They cited two other X-rated messages posted by Yousef, A including stating that he has no respect for anyone who identifies as Muslim and The other saying he would place Islam at the bottom when judged against other religions.
Paul Sterbcow, father of Hillels student president Leah Sterbcow, acknowledged there was a real threat to student safety, but he said the allegations against Yousef were false.
All we wanted was to allow him to tell his story and allow you to hear his story and allow the truth and the importance of the rule of law versus anarchy to come through, he said in a speech. Please know that we understand that it is very important that Jewish students at IU feel safe, that they feel part of a vibrant university and that we will do everything we can to ensure that we we support you in the future.
Borns, who was initially scheduled to speak about her experience as a Jewish woman in Hollywood, devoted much of her speech to the disappointment and frustration she felt over the postponement of Yousef's event.
It's harder to do comedy after Mosab was canceled and what's happening, she said. There weren't many comedians working in Japan in the aftermath of Hiroshima.
While the Hillel event was taking place, another group expressed their own anger and disappointment with the Yousef event and his Islamophobic comments. About 100 students, many with ties to the PSC and MESA, traveled to Dunn Meadow and marched through the streets of Bloomington in a rally against Islamophobia and an end to violence in Gaza.
Borns, commenting on pro-Palestinian protests on campus, said that by putting the word justice in their name, Students for Justice in Palestine was able to draw more attention to their cause. She stressed that both sides were seeking a just solution and that Israel's supporters could benefit from adopting a more universal cause.
“Who doesn't want justice? I want justice,” she said. “We're not anti-justice. We're for justice. That's another thing, and that's why the message is important .
Borns also said that freedom of speech and inquiry on campus is important, regardless of which side is pushing for it.
We were in America, she said. You have the right to say whatever you want, and I believe in that 100%.
Despite the postponement, Silberberg was excited about the upcoming Hillel events and the possible postponement of Yousef's speech. Hillel executives and IU officials plan to bring Yousef back to IU this fall.
|
