Ernie Hudson fans marvel at the actor's youthful appearance at 78
Fans don't believe Ernie Hudson is 78 years old.
The actor of the 1984s ghost huntersas well as the new sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empirewent viral on social media for her youthful look.
Netizens' thirst reached a new peak when photos surfaced of the star on the red carpet for a photo shoot on March 21 in London. Joined by Frozen Empire Along with teammates Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and more, Hudson kept her outfit casual, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and brown leather shoes.
Tuesday, one user in job a photo of Hudson with a caption that got to the heart of the matter: Seventy, fucking Eight??
The post, viewed more than 4 million times the next day, sparked a series of other similar reactions from fans. “Absolutely unreal,” said one user commentedby sharing the original message.
Confirmed. He is seventy-eight years old. I can't explain it either, wrote producer and Black List founder Franklin Leonard.
Knowing that 78 is almost 80, a user called THE ghost hunters aging dream star. And Buzzfeed reported that Hudson could be a new supreme in youthful beauty among celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Halle Berry and Rudd.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
When Hudson appeared on the March 13 episode of the daytime talk series Sherri Shepherds Sherrishe expressed similar feelings about The family business the actors look like a movie star.
“Do you have women who come [to you] and saying, “Can you sign my chest?” ” asked Shepherd, 56.
The actor joked: “No, and I was waiting for this!” Shepherd pulled out a marker for himself as the studio audience laughed and applauded. I've got Ernie Hudson on my chest, y'all! exclaimed the host after scribbling his name.
Hudson played Dr. Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 anti-ghost sci-fi comedy that also starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts and William Atherton. He and these teammates reprized their roles in the 2021s. Ghostbusters: The Afterlife and now Frozen Empire.
Directed by Gil Kenan and from a screenplay co-written by Kenan and Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films of the ghost hunters franchise), Frozen Empire also starring Carrie Coon, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim.
“The Spengler family returns to where it all began, New York's iconic firehouse, to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who have developed a top-secret research lab to take ghost-busting to the next level, according to Frozen Empirethe summary.
“But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.”
The 2016 ghost hunters directed by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon also included an appearance by Hudson. Earlier this month he said The independent he thought the film was disappointing.
“I enjoyed the movie, but I think it wasn’t what the fans were hoping for,” he said. “I am fan of [writer-director] Paul Feig so I have nothing negative to say about him. Aside: I don't really understand why you're doing a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is in theaters now.
