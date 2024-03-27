LA Dodgers Manager Erik Braverman and Husband Buy Gym Bar West Hollywood





Erik Braverman, openly gay vice president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, his husband Jonathan Cottrell and other investors from Bravecoot Ventures LLC, are set to acquire Gym Sportsbar and Grill in West Hollywood, located at 8919 Santa Monica Blvd. (also known as Gym Sportsbar and Grill). as a gym bar). The purchase is currently awaiting approval according to the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). Erik Braverman is in his 14th year with the Dodgers and has had a major impact on the growth of the Dodger brand as it continues to expand beyond the baseball world. In his role as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Broadcast, Braverman manages the Dodgers' local and national broadcast relationships and leads the club's marketing and communications initiatives, helping to drive ticket sales and to place the club in a position to lead the Majors present each. of the last seven years. He also oversees the club's in-house productions, creative efforts and social media for the Dodgers, which have set the standard for fan engagement and become one of the most followed teams in baseball across all platforms. Braverman, an openly gay executive, oversees the Dodgers' PRIDE business resource group and launched the club's first Pride Night in 2013, which helped foster strong relationships between the team and the LGBTQ community throughout of the year and has become the most attended annual event in the world. his type in all sports. Braverman resides in West Hollywood with her husband, Jonathan Cottrell. They both exchanged vows in front of close friends and family at Dodgers Stadium in January 2022. “Jonathan and I are thrilled to share this news publicly,” read a message on Braverman's Instagram account regarding their purchase of Gym Sportsbar. “We would also like to take a moment to recognize and thank our incredible partners, without whom this would not be possible. They all share the same enthusiasm and passion for GYM Sportsbar and Grill West Hollywood as we do. In a joint statement, Braverman and Cottrell expressed their commitment to preserving and enhancing the legacy of Gym Sportsbar, viewing it as a beacon of community, diversity and excellence in West Hollywood. They emphasized their goal of creating an inclusive space that respects the past while embracing the future, fostering connections and camaraderie among guests, according to OUTDOORS. Gym Sportsbar dates back to 2005, when it opened as Gym Bar in New York. The WeHo location opened on October 2, 2009 at 8737 Santa Monica Boulevard. It closed its doors at this location shortly after celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. reopenedjust a few blocks from its current location as Gym Sportsbar and Grill in 2021. Rick Schmutzler, one of the founders of Gym Sportsbar, expressed confidence in Braverman and Cottrell, saying they are well-positioned to lead Gym Sportsbar into the future with new partnerships and opportunities, OUTSPORTS reports. With over a decade in business in Los Angeles and following a recent move to West Hollywood, Schmutzler is stepping away from the business, trusting Braverman and Cottrell to guide his trajectory. Running a bar requires considerable effort, but Braverman and Cottrell say they are ready to tackle the task ahead of them, supported by their entire investment team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/la-dodgers-executive-erik-braverman-and-husband-to-purchase-gym-bar-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos