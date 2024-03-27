K-Pop agency SM Entertainment names Tak Young-jun as co-CEO

SM Entertainment, home to K-pop stars such as aespa and RIIZE, promoted No young-jun become co-CEO alongside the current CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk, the company announced Wednesday March 27. Tak was also appointed as executive director of the company's board of directors.

Tak, who joined SM Entertainment in 2005, has been COO since May 2023. Before that, he led SM Entertainment's singer management division from 2015 to 2020. He served as co-CEO and chief marketing officer from 2020 to 2021 . and co-CEO and COO from 2021 to 2023.

The decision to appoint Tak as co-CEO is the latest move by SM Entertainment to restructure its corporate governance following a 2023 shakeup in which Kakao Corp. and Kakao Entertainment took a 40% stake in the company. Following the ouster of SM Entertainment founder Soo-man Lee in 2022, the company appointed Jang as CEO in March 2023 and reshuffled its board of directors. Active inside directors were asked to resign without accepting consecutive terms to take responsibility for Lee's mismanagement of the company.

“We will establish a sound [and] transparent governance structure and faithfully implement the SM 3.0 strategy so that SM can become a global entertainment leader focused on fans and shareholders,” Jang said in a statement at the time of his appointment.

Following its annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, SM Entertainment also announced a dividend of 1,200 won ($0.89) per share totaling 28.1 billion won ($20.8 million). A dividend of the same amount was approved at the 2023 general meeting.

SM Entertainment achieved revenue of 961 billion won ($736 million) in 2023, an increase of 13% from 2022, while net profit increased 20.4% to 98.8 billion won ($75.6 million). Following the investment of Kakao Corp. and Kakao Entertainment, SM Entertainment formed a North American joint venture, Kakao Entertainment America, with Kakao Entertainment in August 2023 to accelerate its expansion in North America.