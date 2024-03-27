Times Now Summit 2024: Kangana Ranaut says 'Rashtravadi Bollywood is happy', she joins politics, 'Nepo Mafia is trying to…' | EXCLUSIVE | Bollywood News





Times Now Summit 2024: Kangana Ranaut says 'Rashtravadi Bollywood is happy', she joins politics, 'Nepo Mafia is trying to…' | EXCLUSIVE Once again, Kangana Ranaut left everyone fascinated during his session at the ongoing salon Times Now Summit 2024. During a smooth conversation with Times Now editor Navika Kumar, Kangana was asked if she had received any congratulatory messages from Bollywood on her entry into politics. To which the National Award-winning actress smiled and said, “Aiesa nahin hai. Bollywood se bohot log mere liye hai. And Bollywood main bhi jo Rashtriwadi logki koi kami nahi hai. This thing is different because we are job Rashtriya wadi log “We are the ones who started 10, 15 or 20 years ago. But the nepo mafia also comes from their parents, dad… they have a good special organization and they are the ones who succeed in repressing us. But Aiesa nahin hain, national wadi log bhi Bollywood main bhot hain. When asked if she wanted to become a politician for a while, but never expressed it openly. Kangana, in her true 'Kangana style', said, “Actress banne ke liye apki mansha honi chahiye, leader le liya janta ko kehna chahiye (You should have the desire to become an actress, but the audience decides its leaders) . » Kangana Ranaut also said that while she has always been a supporter of the Bharitya Janta Party (BJP), it would have been “immature” on her part to announce it before consolidating her position in the party. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut will be representing her hometown Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the Saffron Party released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, pitting Kangana, a strong supporter of Prime Minister Modi, from her hometown. The actress was born in Bhambla near Manali, which falls under Mandi district.

