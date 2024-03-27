Illinois Supreme Court to hear actor Jussie Smollett's appeal of conviction for staging racist attack





SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Supreme Court to hear appeal from actor Jussie Smolletts disorderly conduct conviction for staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019 and then lying to Chicago police about it. The court on Wednesday accepted the appeal of Smollett, former actor of the television series Empire. He will review a month of December state appeals court ruling who upheld his 2021 conviction by a Cook County jury. The case sparked an international outcry and resulted in an intensive manhunt by Chicago police detectives. No date has been set for the High Court to hear arguments in the case. A special prosecutor refiled charges against Smollett after Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx dropped the case and Smollett waived his $10,000 bond and performed community service, which which Smollett said ended the affair. In a 2-1 decision, the state's First District Court of Appeal rejected those claims, saying no one had promised Smollett that he wouldn't face further prosecution after accepting the initial agreement. Judge Freddrenna Lyle dissented, calling the refiled charges fundamentally unfair. His lawyers argued that Smollett, who is black and gay, was the victim of a racist and politicized justice system. Smollett was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct for organizing the attack in which he claimed two men attacked him on a Chicago street. He claimed they hurled insults and swore oaths about being in MAGA country, an apparent reference to former President Donald Trump's rallying credo before throwing a noose around his neck. Testimony at his trial indicated that Smollett paid two men he knew from Empire, filmed in Chicago, $3,500 to carry out the attack. But Smollett took the stand and told the jury: There was no hoax. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, six of which he served before being released pending his appeal, 30 months of probation and ordered to pay $130,160 in restitution. ___ Check Complete Associated Press coverage of the Jussie Smollett affair.

