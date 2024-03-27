Kids TV network infiltrated by predators Daily Mail RT Entertainment





Children's television channel Nickelodeon employed or worked with five convicted child molesters and two other accused pedophiles, according to court records and news reports reviewed by the Daily Mail. At least one of the attackers was hired despite his offenses before joining the Paramount-owned US network.

Three of attackers found guilty have been featured in a new HBO documentary series about pedophilia and abuse in the children's entertainment industry. One of them, acting coach Brian Peck, assaulted Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, served 16 months in prison and continued to work for Disney Channel, before executives discovered his conviction.











The other, production assistant Jason Handy, worked for alleged abuser Dan Schneider at the network in the late 1990s. Handy was jailed in 2004 for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl and for possessing tens of thousands of images of child pornography. When police searched his Los Angeles home, they found a diary in which he described himself as a “full-blown pedophile.” Ezell Channel worked as a host at Nickelodeon, until he was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2009 for molesting a 14-year-old boy on set. He was also accused of luring two teenagers to his workplace, showing them pornography and touching them inappropriately. Channel was reportedly hired by the network despite a prior conviction for child sexual abuse. The other two convicted sex offenders were identified by the Daily Mail as talent agent Marty Weiss, who committed “obscene acts” with preteen client and teen star Cody Longo, who pleaded guilty to molesting a nine-year-old girl in 2021.











California passed a law in 2012 mandating background checks for anyone working with child actors. However, documentarian Gabe Hoffman told the newspaper that “This important law is largely ignored by Hollywood, and state and local law enforcement appears to have little interest in enforcing it.” “Convicted pedophiles are still hired in Hollywood today. » » said Hoffmann. “Sex offenders worked with children at Nickelodeon, and unless the industry makes changes, more children in Hollywood will end up being abused.” A Nickelodeon spokesperson told the British tabloid that the company “investigates all formal complaints” and undertakes to “foster a safe and professional work environment, free from harassment or other types of inappropriate conduct.” Nickelodeon isn't the only children's entertainment company accused of harboring pedophiles. After five Disney World employees were arrested as part of two broader sting operations in Florida in 2022, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters: “we still have a Disney employee” in police custody after these injections.

