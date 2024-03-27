Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan will have a sequel: Report: Bollywood News





Get ready for even more thrills! According to the latest buzz, Ajay Devgn is all set to announce the sequel to his recently released supernatural horror film, Satan. The first film, a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vashelicited positive responses, encouraging the accelerated development of Shaitan 2. Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan will have a sequel: report The source, quoted in a Hindustan Times article, revealed that Devgn and director Vikas Bahl were happy with the audience response to Satanreleased on March 8, 2024. This positive reception paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel. During the casting for Satan 2 is still underway, there are high chances that the original cast including Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj will reprise their roles. Filming is expected to begin a few months after casting is finalized. The source further shared details about the sequel's decor. Unlike the first film, Satan 2 will delve into the complexities and dark energies associated with black magic in Kokam, Maharashtra, a place known as the 'black magic hub' of the state. The story promises a new perspective on black magic, moving beyond the concept of a targeted family and exploring a different narrative. Later, the portal contacted actress Janki Bodiwala for confirmation, but she remained tight-lipped, reflecting the filmmakers' strategy of maintaining suspense. She playfully alluded to the importance of surprises in a film like Satan 2, stating: “Expect the unexpected and prepare yourself for a roller coaster of diabolical proportions!” Read also: EXCLUSIVE: Janki Bodiwala praises her collaboration with punctual and super professional Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan; also reveals the special moment when Kartik Aaryan praised his performance: I was like, Wow, itna bada actor saamne se aapko aisa bol raha hai! More Pages: Shaitaan Box Office Collection, Shaitaan Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/ajay-devgn-starrer-shaitaan-get-sequel-report/

