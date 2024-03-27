At least one Euphoria actor doubts season 3 will be made





Not Everyone Is Convinced There's More Euphoria at the store. While HBO released a statement this week affirming that the network was committed to producing a third installment of Sam LevinsonIn this hit teen drama, at least one cast member is having doubts. According to the Daily Beastan actor from the series told the outlet that he doesn't believe a third season is really possible: I just don't think it will happen. The actor, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly exchanged direct messages with the Daily Beast and described his frustration with the prolonged wait between the second season of Euphoria, which premiered more than two years ago, and the third season, still unscheduled. Since January 2022, we have had a March start date that turned into June, that turned into January, the anonymous actor said. And then they continued to grow every month from then on. This went on for two full years where HBO told all the cast that we would be coming back soon and therefore couldn't take certain jobs. Earlier this week, HBO confirmed that production on Euphoria season three had been delayed and that the animated cast would be free to pursue other projects in the meantime. This was most likely music to the ears of a highly demanded cast who, in addition to Zendaya, understand Anyone but yous Sydney Sweeney, Salt burns Jacob Elordi, The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents Hunter Schaefer, and recent Rustin Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.Although the freedom to pursue other projects must be pleasant for the most prominent members of the Euphoria casting, the unnamed actor has more complicated feelings about this recent turn of events. Before last week, I could not accept any television work, they wrote. Since they paused it, I can now take any job. But the sad thing is that we all had more momentum when the series came out, but now it's been 2 years of waiting. Euphoria has suffered unexpected and devastating setbacks since the end of season two. Last summer, Angus Cloud, who played the memorable role of drug dealer Fezco on the series, died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 25. Euphoria Producer Kevin Turen died suddenly at age 44. According to the Daily Beast, the anonymous actor insinuated that Turen was the driving force behind the show's momentum. Which complicates things even more, if Euphoria does not return by 2025, key players including Zendaya, Sweeney and Elordi will be released from their contracts and can renegotiate their salaries, potentially demanding a much larger payday. By Variety, scripts for season three are still being written, which doesn't bode well for a 2025 release. All of these factors reportedly led the unnamed actor to tell the Daily Beast that he didn't believe that the series would return one day. Because I'm an actor, I will always be excited about any acting job, so yes, I can't wait to come back, the anonymous actor wrote. I just don't think it will happen. However, there is one person who does not seem to worry about the fate of Euphoria: Sam Levinson. HBO answered all of these speculative questions and assured everyone of a third season as originally planned in 2025, Levinson's team said in a statement to the Daily Beast. So if you're still online for the third season of Euphoria, stay in line. Vanity Fair has contacted HBO for comment.

