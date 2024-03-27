Fantasia Barrino, Chle Bailey and more





Aimée Croysdill Clients: Alison Oliver (Salt burn), Nicola Coughlan (barbie, The Bridgerton Chronicles) “I helped Avigail and Damian Collins – they styled all the coolest musical acts, including Rihanna, as part of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn's team,” says the British stylist, who moved from the world of pop in Hollywood. Croysdill prepares for The Bridgerton Chronicles season three with Nicola Coughlan, whose character, Penelope Featherington, will be the center of attention. The stylist will work simultaneously on the premieres of the Back to black Amy Winehouse biopic with lead star Marisa Abela. “Of course we'll have some subtle nods to Amy. Oh, and we love black,” says Croysdill, who recently dressed Abela in black and red Moschino inspired by Winehouse's 2007 performance of “Rehab” at the BRIT Awards. Danyul Brun Client: Lisa Rinna “Lise [Rinna] and I met each other a little over a year ago in New York during fashion week. I fell in love with his energy. “She made it very clear that she was ready for a makeover,” says Brown, who helped the former Real Housewife swap her low-cut bandage dresses for clothes with a capital F. Balenciaga, Richard Quinn and Rabanne were all options for the '60s. A 12-year-old actress who quickly became a fixture at the hottest designer shows in Paris. Brown got her start interning at Alexander McQueen before working with Joe Jonas and John Legend, but he's now obsessed with Rinna's fashion arc. “What can we do to continue with the shock factor?” he wonders. “Could it be that we explore menswear next? Timothy Luke Garcia Clients: Ice Spice, Chlöe Bailey “Working for Law Roach is a masterclass in styling,” says Garcia, who moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles to assist the powerhouse stylist. Garcia began working solo with Ice Spice in September, in conjunction with her Best New Artist win at the VMAs. “We referenced Britney Spears' VMAs look in 2003,” Garcia says of the “Deli” singer's white Dolce & Gabbana lace. Ice Spice's custom fur-lined Baby Phat denim recently stood out at the Grammys: “Once Ice announced the title of her debut album, Year 2000, it was obvious. Baby Phat embodies the girl of the year 2000, more precisely that of New York. His style constantly touches on his upbringing in New York. The rapper is currently “in an all-black era” with gothic touches but keeping her doll vibe, Garcia says. Daniel Hawkins Client: Fantasia Barrino The Atlanta-based stylist got his start with Bravo-lebrities, but his path changed when he and Barrino met in 2016. “I'm passionate about fashion and wanted someone with passion, understanding , ambition and time; Daniel was the missing piece of the glamor puzzle,” says Barrino. Hawkins had a specific strategy in mind for the star, who has had a busy year with The color purple. “I wanted to evoke a time when women didn't need to be naked to have sex appeal: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Diahann Carroll and a certain Diana Ross from the 1950s,” explains the stylist. “Great tailoring, structured silhouettes and intricate draping guided my direction. » For a screening in London, Barrino stood out in a white Christian Siriano, opting out of purple for the press tour. This story first appeared in the March 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter review. Click here to subscribe.

