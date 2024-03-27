Lea Michele reveals she's pregnant! | Entertainment





Léa Michele is pregnant. The 37-year-old actress took to social media to announce that she is expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich and to share a photo of her growing baby bump. Alongside a series of images of Léa cradling her baby bump, the actress wrote on Instagram: “Mom, Dad and Ever are delighted. [heart emoji] (sic)” The beautiful brunette and her husband already have a three-year-old son called Ever Leo. And Lea – who married in 2019 – previously admitted motherhood had changed her whole outlook on life, explaining she's been less career-focused since giving birth to her baby boy. The Hollywood star admitted that she previously had many “blind spots” because she was so concerned about her career. During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Lea explained, “It was all about my career. I've been so focused on my career my whole life, I think it's a fault. “I think I have this sense of drive that has created a lot of blind spots for me in my life.” Léa also believes that motherhood has “softened” her. The actress – who is best known for playing Rachel Berry on “Glee” – told “Extra”: “I feel like it really softened me up a lot and I probably could have used a little “Soothing, and it really is exactly what I need. It's what has changed me the most and I'm very grateful.” Léa indeed experienced an “intense pregnancy” with “many complications”. However, she ultimately enjoyed the challenge of parenting. She said: “In the middle of the pandemic, I was in and out of hospitals and stuff like that, which added an extra layer of stress and anxiety. “Once my son was born, I had this private, special time with him…”

