Aaron Taylor-Johnson's James Bond Cast: Old 'Bonds' Gathering





The potential arrival of Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Bond has drawn enthusiastic support, including from Pierce Brosnan, a former beloved of 007. Brosnan, who helmed the iconic role in the 90s and early 2000s, publicly expressed his support for Taylor-Johnson, emphasizing the actor's prowess and the importance of carrying on the Bond legacy with a fresh but competent face. While promoting on RTÉ Radio 1's The Ray D'Arcy Show, Brosnan praised Taylor-Johnson's “chops”, “talent” and “charisma” as essential attributes that fit the Bond character . Having worked together in the harrowing drama The Greatest, Brosnan has first-hand insight into Taylor-Johnson's abilities as an actor and potential spy extraordinaire. The rumored casting of Taylor-Johnson was crucial to the James Bond franchise as producers sought to navigate the post-Daniel Craig era. With the series known for its adaptability and its evolution in step with changing global landscapes and public expectations, the choice of the next Bond weighs beyond simple casting; this signals the future direction of the franchise. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Brosnan advised Taylor-Johnson: “Be bold. Go for it. Have a good time.” George Lazenby, another Bond alum, echoed the sentiment, highlighting Taylor-Johnson's ability to meet the physical demands of the role and the iconic charm required to appeal to audiences around the world. James Bond casting controversy For her part, Taylor-Johnson has maintained a dignified silence on the subject, focusing on her current projects as the rumors swirl. His varied body of work, including notable performances in the MCU's Kick-Ass, Tenet, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has made a compelling case for his ability to tackle the multi-faceted role of James Bond. Earlier this week, James Bond fans called for a boycott of the franchise after the lead role was reportedly offered to Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Using the hashtag #BoycottJamesBond on X, users highlighted Taylor-Johnson's Jewish origins and protested the choice. MP Danny Danon commented on the X boycott, saying: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make a great James Bond.” An important story from Dr Anastasia Maria Loupis wrote to her 1.2 million followers: “James Bond has been cast. Aaron Taylor Johnson. AND he is Jewish. Another user, Sam Parker, said: “It's crazy how much reach they have. #BoycottJamesBond. » A comment on the post read: “I'm trying to clean up the image of Mossad. Or is James going to run an international child sex trafficking ring this time around, like in the real world??? Last week a source told The Sun: “Bond is Aaron's job, if he wants to take it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting for a response.” “As for Eon, Aaron will sign his contract in the next few days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.” Taylor-Johnson was quoted as saying of the role: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in this role. I take that as a great compliment.”

