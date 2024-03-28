The Illinois Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from former Empire actor Jussie Smollett.





The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear actor Jussie Smollett's appeal after an appeals court upheld his conviction for lying to police about being the victim of a crime of hatred during an organized attack. The high court announced Wednesday that it would hear Smollett's case, but no date for the arguments has been set. In December, a state appeals court upheld the actor's conviction and sentence in a split decision. Judges David Navarro and Mary Ellen Coghlan upheld the conviction and said they did not find his sentence unreasonable. But Judge Fredrenna Lyle disagreed, saying she would have overturned the conviction. The charges stemmed from Smollett's claim that he was attacked by two men who made remarks indicating they were supporters of President Donald Trump by beating him, dousing him with a substance similar to bleach and hanging a thin rope around his neck as he walked towards his home. Streeterville apartment in January 2019. At the time, Smollett was a rising star on the cast of the hit TV series Empire and trying to launch a music career. News of the attack spread quickly, but his story quickly collapsed when police investigated and he was accused of lying. Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx later said she was recusing herself from the case after it was revealed she helped facilitate conversations between the Smollett family and the Cook County Police Department. Chicago. A few months later, his office decided to drop the charges, saying it had reached a deal with the actor to forgo bail and perform community service. However, he was indicted on new charges after a judge appointed special prosecutor Dan Webb to review the decision. The Webbs report said the State Attorney's Office committed significant abuses of discretion and operational failures. A Cook County jury found Smollett guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021 and he was sentenced to 30 months of probation, with the first 150 days to be served in the Cook County Jail. Smollett appealed the conviction and was released after spending six days behind bars. Smolletts' lawyers argued that the second set of charges against the actor violated an agreement with Cook County prosecutors that the case was dropped if he performed community service and lost his bail. Writing for the majority, Judge Navarro said: The record does not establish that Smollett entered into a non-prosecution agreement…in exchange for his performance of community service and forfeiture of his bond . Lyle disagreed, saying that even though Smollett did not enter into a plea agreement, a bilateral agreement was nonetheless reached that was nonetheless binding on the state. The majority contends there is no evidence in the state's agreement that the parties intended the agreement to amount to a termination with prejudice, Lyle said. I do not agree. Richard Kling, a professor at Chicago's Kent College of Law, told the Sun-Times after the ruling that he believed the high court would take up the case. He pointed to the overturning of actor Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction by Pennsylvania's highest court based on similar arguments. I think it is [Smolletts] the strongest argument and the best chance, Kling said.

