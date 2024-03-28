Entertainment
Andi Oliver's hopeful Fabulous Feasts review could restore your faith in Britain | Television
IIf you had to choose a TV chef to throw you a big party, who would it be? Let's be real, there is only one answer. (OK, two because it's a truth universally acknowledged that no one sets the table like Nigella.) I'm talking about a chef and restaurateur for whom All is food for the soul. Someone whose background includes singing in a punk band and throwing legendary warehouse parties in the 1980s, Gregg Wallace or Marcus Wareing doesn't. A presenter who brought it big in Great British Menu, a series not otherwise known for its big heart and glamour. It is of course Andi Oliver!
In principle, Andi Olivers Fabulous Feasts is about as comforting as a Guyanese pepper pot cooked in a Cornish community cafe by a Jamie Olivers Fifteen graduate. It's all in the first episode of this joyful six-part series in which Oliver travels the length and breadth of Britain, throwing really cool parties for people who deserve it. Not only is she as hot as a summer's day in St Ives, but she really knows her stuff. Do you make your own cassareep? » she asks chef Ben Arthur, renowned in Cornwall for his Caribbean hot sauces. That's the thing about Oliver: she exudes warmth And expert knowledge, a rare combination in his field. I now know that cassareep is a molasses made from cassava root. Plus, I have Oliver's recipe for green seasoning, which Fabulous Feasts is worth watching for on its own.
And so on to the southern tip of the United Kingdom. Cornwall, home to the UK's longest coastline, endless cream teas and pastries, huge skies and keen surfers. It's also one of the poorest regions in northern Europe and that's what interests Oliver: what happens when the tourists go home. Imagine Rick Steins Cornwall and Olivers, it's the opposite.
Oliver does what she does best. She brings people together, takes care of everything from the venue to the menus, brings the music, the dresses and the upbeat attitude, and hands out copious hugs along the way. In Porthtowan, she meets local chef Ben Quinn who has opened a year-round restaurant, a radical act in a tourist hotspot where everything closes out of season in a 42-acre eco park. He grills celery root shawarma for her and explains how he owes a debt of gratitude to his local NHS hospital because it saved his daughter's life when she was four months old. It provided the Royal Cornwall Hospital with 25,000 boxes of fresh produce during the 2020 pandemic, but wants to do more; throw a party to say thank you. Oliver agrees to help her. Cuddle.
The ecopark is also home to a volunteer-run growing program which two years ago transformed a bare field into a vast housing estate, and has what is called a soft jobs table, which any organization should clearly to have. Oliver prepares the volunteers, many of whom work in the NHS, a lunch of crispy mashed potatoes and freshly cut salad. (Another thing I learned about Oliver: She makes a mean salad dressing.) She asks the head producer, who worked in the pharmaceutical industry, about the goal of the project. The main thing we want to do here is to save the planet, she answers. In Oliver's world, fabulous people abound like rainbow chard.
The warming of the hulls will. She finds her venue: an inconvenient stretch of beach in the Hayle Estuary, home to Cornwall's largest sand dunes. Quinn wants to seat 60 people at a long table. Oliver: Let's call it 80! She finds an Anglo-Jamaican-Indian musician to play the flute as guests arrive and tells him about how she, too, grew up in an area (Suffolk, in Oliver's case) where black and brown people were rare and where music was his refuge. . She develops a menu of locally caught fish crudo drizzled with oil made from wild mustard that she's spotted everywhere, beef carnitas made from the brisket and shins of retired dairy cows; and finally, a Cornish ice cream, of course. She makes steak sandwiches and a quick panic pickle. For those of us who have enjoyed seeing Oliver Grace on screen more often in recent years, it's a pleasure to see her doing what made all that success happen: cooking.
The day of the party arrives. And it's not even raining! The flutist plays. NHS workers eat. Speeches are given. My brother suffered from sickle cell anemia his whole life,” says Oliver. We were in and out of hospitals until he passed away. The NHS has given us everything. It really means a lot to me to be here. They raise their glasses. Eat and drink again. Take off their shoes to dance in the sand. It's so hopeful that I almost start to believe in Britain again. That's how contagious Oliver's love of food, people and partying is – life itself.
