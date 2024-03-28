Entertainment
Bethenny Frankel says she was a victim of New York's punching trend
Social media showed a worrying trend among women saying they were hit during my trips to New York, and this week, Real Housewives the former Bethenny Frankel said she was the victim of a similar random attack.
Frankel shared his experience in a comment now deleted on fashion student Mikayla Toninatos' viral TikTok video. In the videoToninato says she was punched in the face while leaving a class in New York.
I turned the corner and I was looking at my phone and texting, and then out of nowhere this man came and punched me in the face, Toninato remembers. I just texted my friends like: Hey I just got punched in the face and then they sent me a TikTok of this other girl in New York who got punched in the face .
Frankel left a comment on the video that said: This is crazy. [because] This happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say it.
I was on the [Upper West Side], wrote Frankel. Mad. I was taking a video of a bakery.
Frankels' comment comes as more women do so shared their experiences being hit in the face by strangers. It remains to be seen whether or not there is a concrete link between the incidents; The New York Police Department said NBC News Tuesday that they were investigating at least two similar incidents, but would not say whether or not they were the same ones depicted in one of the TikTok videos.
I don't know if this is something that's going around, Toninato said in his video, but I guess if you're in New York right now and you're walking around looking at your phone, maybe don't do that.
The Daily Beast has contacted Frankel for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/bethenny-frankel-says-she-was-victim-of-nyc-punching-trend
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bethenny Frankel says she was a victim of New York's punching trend
- Women's golf places 13th at the Ozarks National Invitational
- Correction looms as stocks 'bizarrely' overvalued
- 90% of some of the world's traditional wine regions could disappear in decades. It's part of a bigger problem.
- Baltimore bridge collapse: Six people believed dead | BBC News
- Donald Trump sells “God Bless the USA” Bibles for $60 each
- President Joko Widodo brings Durian souvenirs from Banggai Islands
- Becky Hill wows in a plunging silver dress as she poses in stunning snaps to promote her new single
- Andi Oliver's hopeful Fabulous Feasts review could restore your faith in Britain | Television
- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran enters top 60, Sreeja Akula secures career-best position in latest ITTF rankings
- Tap the infrared end
- NBC News has fired Ronna McDaniel after the anchor started an on-air riot