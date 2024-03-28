Bethenny Frankel says she was a victim of New York's punching trend

Social media showed a worrying trend among women saying they were hit during my trips to New York, and this week, Real Housewives the former Bethenny Frankel said she was the victim of a similar random attack.

Frankel shared his experience in a comment now deleted on fashion student Mikayla Toninatos' viral TikTok video. In the videoToninato says she was punched in the face while leaving a class in New York.

I turned the corner and I was looking at my phone and texting, and then out of nowhere this man came and punched me in the face, Toninato remembers. I just texted my friends like: Hey I just got punched in the face and then they sent me a TikTok of this other girl in New York who got punched in the face .

Frankel left a comment on the video that said: This is crazy. [because] This happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say it.

I was on the [Upper West Side], wrote Frankel. Mad. I was taking a video of a bakery.

Frankels' comment comes as more women do so shared their experiences being hit in the face by strangers. It remains to be seen whether or not there is a concrete link between the incidents; The New York Police Department said NBC News Tuesday that they were investigating at least two similar incidents, but would not say whether or not they were the same ones depicted in one of the TikTok videos.

I don't know if this is something that's going around, Toninato said in his video, but I guess if you're in New York right now and you're walking around looking at your phone, maybe don't do that.

The Daily Beast has contacted Frankel for comment.